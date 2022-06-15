Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: secret marriage in Georgia?

You learn from mistakes. The Bennifers have treasured the missteps they took twenty years in the first half of their relationship. Mistakes that led to the break up and cancellation of the wedding a few days after the Yes. The biggest regret is having fed the paparazzi their love and not being able to manage “the morbid attention of the media”. This time Jen and Ben want to live their love story with confidence and without too much fuss. A desire for privacy that may have led the couple to an unusual decision in and around Hollywood. Did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck secretly get married in Georgia?

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

A gossip news that for now is not reflected in the most authoritative newspapers how People or Page Six, and therefore must be taken with pliers. To speak of secret wedding Brand And Closer Magazine according to which Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck swore eternal love at the Ritz-Reynolds Hotel on Lake Oconee in Georgia. An intimate wedding in a five-star paradise surrounded by greenery, the exact opposite of the one organized in 2003 and skipped four days before the ceremony. No shots, no statements, no guest lists or sketches of the wedding dress: it would have been the hotel’s neighbors who reported the highly armored event. The Bennifers would then have the guests sign a confidentiality agreement so as not to leak anything: the couple, in fact, may have sold the exclusive to an American magazine.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In 2021, fate gave Jennifer and Ben a second chance and they have no intention of wasting it. Last week JLo in an interview with Good Morning America he called the relationship with Ben Affleck the “best moment of his life”, a “rare, precious, beautiful” second chance not to be taken for granted. “I love my career, but nothing is more fulfilling for me than being able to build my family with someone I love deeply and is dedicated to the family,” explained the 52-year-old, “I love the idea of ​​the future and what we can create, but I want to savor the moment “.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“There will be no announcements on when and where they will get married,” an insider said Page Six last April, “they’ll do it and then they’ll say it.” Spoiler alert?

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF ELLE.IT The short haircuts of the fashion shows READ NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io