Luis Advíncula, star that Tigres bought cheap and sold in millions

Jessica Mendez

Monterey, NL / 06.13.2022 23:03:12





The Peruvian right back, Luis Advinculacould not have a promising career with tigersdid not succeed with the felines, but in a matter of business, the auriazul club did with him.

And it is that those of San Nicolás bought it to the Bursaspor from Turkey at 600,000 euros, a very low figure for foreign reinforcements that are used to buying in Mexican soccer, and especially Tigres, for which it practically came as a ‘gift’.

A Peruvian man came to Mexican soccer during Clausura 2017, but only played four games (starting) in the Regular Phase, added 304 minutes, receiving 2 yellow cards; a sprain in the match against Blue Cross on Day 11 it prevented him from having more activity, so he reappeared in Liguilla.

In the Big party participated in five duels, but only one of these was from the start of the match, precisely in the first leg against Chivas, in the end; in the Vuelta he had no action, I find that the UANL lost.

For the 2017 Apertura, Advíncula did not enter Tuca Ferretti’s plans and was loaned to Wolves BUAP where he was a starter for one year (2017-2018).

With this activity, Vallecano Ray He was interested in his services and in July 2018 he went on loan for one year with an option to buy; the rent was for 350 thousand euros, more than half of what Tigres had invested in its purchase.

It was in 2019 that Rayo made the option valid and paid the cats 3 million euros for the acquisition of this element of the Peruvian team.

He remained in Europe until 2021 with this club, who managed to sell him to Boca Juniors in 2.2 million euros, in such a way that he did not lose so much on his investment with the felines; now the Argentine team will have to help him get out of a bad mood, after failing a penalty that caused the elimination of Peru in the Repechage heading to the Qatar 2022 World Cup against Australia.

​