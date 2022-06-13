Advíncula ruled criminal, Peru does not go to the World Cup and receives threats

Midtime Editorial

qatar / 06.13.2022 16:29:43





For any triumphant story like Australia’s in the World Cup Repechage, you need a “villain” and that role is living it Luis Advíncula, of the Peru National Teamwhom in social networks they are pointing out as the great responsible for their team not being in Qatar 2022.

Former Tigers player missed the third penalty in the shootout against the Aussies and, although they went to sudden death, his compatriots accuse him of being the culprit for the elimination of Peru because “if he scored it was not necessary to go beyond” the five regulatory penalties.

The image of Advíncula collapsing in tears At the time that his compatriot, Alex Valera, failed the last payment, he has moved many users of social networks, who ask for “hugs and understanding” in the face of his mistake, but others are not so condescending and have even taken a more aggressive stance and vengeful.

“You just screwed up my life” and “Go to mi * rda” are among the most used qualifiers against the right back who currently plays for Boca Juniors. “I did not expect less from Advíncula, that they do not let him enter the country again” is another of the inflamed comments after the elimination of the Incas in the playoffs.

La Blanquirroja has only participated in four World Cups in its historythe most recent being the past in Russia 2018 and for this 2022 they sought to emulate what they achieved in the 1978 and 1982 editions with consecutive classifications.

​