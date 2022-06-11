This is the hypersonic plane of Venus Aerospace that intends to go from Tokyo to Los Angeles in an hour

Earlier this week, Venus Aerospace, a startup of aeronautics based in Houston, published images of Stargazer, an incredibly fast high-altitude vehicle that the company wants to develop.

venus aerospace has been working on the hypersonic aircraft since 2020, according to a Press release, and has raised $33 million to build the plane, $1 million of which came from government funds. the h-word hypersonic refers to vehicles or missiles capable of traveling to Mach 5 or faster, and Stargazer has the potential to hit Mach 9, or nine times the speed of sound. The vehicle is being designed to hold 12 passengers while traveling at an altitude of 170,000 feet (51.8 kilometers), according to the company said in an email.

Although Venus Aerospace calls the Stargazer a “space plane,” the vehicle will not actually venture into space. The limit space technician is still 50 kilometers higher than the maximum altitude of the Stargazer, so the plane will not travel beyond the Kármán line, something like space balloons that they also do not enter space. That said, the passengers they will have a great view, with the curvature of the Earth clearly visible.

The Stargazer is expected to take passengers from Tokyo to Los Angeles within an hour. go figure that: could you walk around Shibuya and climb a l Skytree for a few hours to be back on the west coast of the United States before dinner time. It is a clear improvement over the 11-hour flight on a commercial airliner.

Stargazer would take off using engines like a conventional aircraft, but would then “transition to rockets once at altitude and away from the city,” Venus Aerospace CTO Andrew Duggleby told me in an email. Stargazer’s first ground test isn’t expected to happen until 2025 at the earliest, and there will be “no less than five years of Test to ensure safety, reliability and performance,” he added.

Ideally, the bills of stargazer would have the same price as a ticket first class on a commercial plane, but Duggleby said that it is necessary to solve a series of variables to specify the price.

If he stargazer takes off the promise to travel the world at ridiculous speeds will be incredibly attractive to a certain group that can afford it, even though do not cross the limit of space . That said, ever since the Concorde plane crash in July 2000, the public has has an understandable mistrust a supersonic vehicles. Also In addition to the engineering challenges, Venus Aerospace will likely have to overcome some psychological barriers as well.