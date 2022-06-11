The first Children’s Hospital arrives in the metaverse and this is what it looks like
- PixelMax announced that it has partnered with Alder Hey Children’s Hospital to develop a digital twin of the radiology department.
- It is the first health center that patients can visit remotely using a VR headset.
- The hope is that by allowing children to become familiar with the sights and sounds that they are likely to experience.
PixelMax is building a virtual replica of Alder Hey’s radiology department designed to comfort younger patients.
A trip to the hospital can be an intimidating experience for adult patients who need care, much less for kids. It is exactly for this reason that PixelMax, a platform for immersive Communication, is building a “hospital metaverse” designed to comfort younger patients before their visits.
The present day the company announced that it has partnered with Alder Hey Children’s Hospital to develop a digital twin of the radiology department of the health center that patients can visit remotely using a VR headset. The hope is that at allow children to become familiar with sights and sounds that they will probably experience, they will feel more comfortable during their actual visit.
As they explore the virtual hospital, patients are tasked with collecting shiny access cards scattered around their environment, with each card allowing access to a different part of the hospital.
Patients can also interact with different teamslike X-ray machines and MRI scanners to learn more about how they work and earn virtual badges in the process. Experience is an extension of ALDERPLAYthe hospital’s own digital web platform dedicated to education and entertainment.
“We are absolutely delighted to introduce our digital twin of the radiology department. As an NHS innovation explorer, we are committed to developing new ways of using technology to improve the healthcare experience for all. said PixelMax co-founder Andy Sands. “And this project with Alder Hey really exemplifies that spirit. By creating our bespoke interactive 3D world, we hope to make visiting the hospital a much less daunting prospect for young patients and their families.”
“Our goal is to use the most advanced technologies to solve real-world healthcare challenges,” added Alder Hey’s clinical director of innovation, Iain Hennessey. “The quality of the virtual worlds that PixelMax develops really caught our attention. It has been a privilege to work with such a skilled team in creating such an impressive replica of our radiology department, one that we hope will engage, educate and provide vital peace of mind to visitors.”
This is not the first time we have seen immersive technology used to comfort and educate younger patients. Earlier this year, we talked about how Children’s Health of Orange County (CHOCK) is using AR technology to guide children through the steps of a standard MRI.
For more information visit here.
