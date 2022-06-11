The first Children’s Hospital arrives in the metaverse and this is what it looks like

PixelMax announced that it has partnered with Alder Hey Children’s Hospital to develop a digital twin of the radiology department.

A trip to the hospital can be an intimidating experience for adult patients who need care, much less for kids. It is exactly for this reason that PixelMax, a platform for immersive Communication, is building a “hospital metaverse” designed to comfort younger patients before their visits.

As they explore the virtual hospital, patients are tasked with collecting shiny access cards scattered around their environment, with each card allowing access to a different part of the hospital.

Patients can also interact with different teamslike X-ray machines and MRI scanners to learn more about how they work and earn virtual badges in the process. Experience is an extension of ALDERPLAYthe hospital’s own digital web platform dedicated to education and entertainment.