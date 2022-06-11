Solari refused to play with Colo Colo, after refusing to leave America

Midtime Editorial

He didn’t like it at all! Paul Solaricurrent forward of colo colo of Chile refused to play a friendly match against Athletic Atlanta of Argentina, after the directive will reject the offer that he America club shared to take the gunner to the MX League.

Reinforcement for America?

The America club offered a total of four million dollars to get the services of the Argentine striker, which the Chilean club rejected. In this way, one of the most notorious reinforcements for the Coapa group was frustrated. The Eagles had already asked about Solari during the winter transfer window.

This caused that Pablo Solari decided not to play the Cacique friendly, since the Argentine wants to leave the club towards new horizons, according to certain Chilean media. According to reports from the media En Cancha, the striker he intended to join America in the current transfer market.

After several attempts at negotiation between the Eagles and the Caciquethe board of directors of the Chilean club decided don’t sell it at the moment, under the idea of ​​keeping the base of the team intact. However, this came with a price, as according to reports, Solari “would have become rebellious” notifying the team that he would not play the match.

The board of directors of El Popular is expected to speak with the player with the intention of try to calm him down and clear things up for the future. Paul Solari intended to join the America club taking into account that this would grant economic and sports benefits.