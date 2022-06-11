Shakira, first outing after farewell to Piqué. And it is war for the children

The Colombian pop star takes the little one of the house to karate lessons. Her muzzle is long, her mood black. And we are only at the beginning. Because she wants to leave Spain with the “boys” and the former partner is not there

First outing for Shakira after breaking up with Gerard Piqué: in our burst of photos, you see her taking her dark-faced eldest son Sasha into karate (logical: the siege of the paparazzi, in a period like this, must be devastating for a 9-year-old boy) and the red kimono. Meanwhile, the background on the separation arrives and a pitched battle for the custody of Milan and Sasha, the couple’s two children, is envisaged. As for assets, the waters are calm, but not too calm: Shakira and Gerard have not married, but they have bought two houses together in Barcelona (total value: 6 million euros) and made joint investments. – photo | video

CHILDREN CONTESTED – But it is useless to go around it: it is on the custody of the two children that everything will be played out. Also because it seems that Shakira wants to leave Spain for the Americas (it is not yet clear whether the United States or Colombia) and the circumstance terrifies the Barcelona player. Meanwhile, from Latin America the prophecy that Mhoni Vidente, a Cuban astologist based in Mexico and with a very large following, who in 2018, when the couple seemed unbreakable, said: “Shakira will live an unfortunate situation and will separate from Piqué”.

ALL ABOUT HER (THE OTHER) – From Spain there are then rebounds of the details and the background that leave a more precise photograph of the break. Hola! argues, for example, that the Barcelona footballer would not have betrayed his now ex-partner only with a student who is a stewardess to support himself (the rotogravure, however, calls her camarera, waitress), but also with another woman. As for the camarera, El Periodicowhich along with the podcast Mamarazzis broke the news, claims that she is 22 (less than half of Shakira’s), works in a place called La Traviesain the upper town, and has a name starting with C.

THE DRESS OF REVENGE – Piqué’s friends, on the other hand, let it slip that there was no betrayal: simply, the relationship was ruined over time and, importantly, the couple broke up in February. And here comes a stylistic curiosity that brings Shakira closer to Lady Diana. When, on June 29, 1994, Charles of England admitted to the BBC that he had betrayed her, Diana faced a gala evening in a black, silk dress with a sweetheart neckline, much more daring than the sober and high-necked ones she wore. usual. The English press, very fast, called it the “revenge dress“, The dress of revenge (designed by the Greek designer Christina Stambolian, is so famous that it has a dedicated Wikipedia page). And also Shakira, at the last Cannes Film Festival, showed off sheathed in a black dress, by Mônot, with a very generous neckline and side slit. The Iberian press immediately renamed it “el vestido de la vinganza“.

