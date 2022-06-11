Fortnite: create an emote for Battle Royale and earn thousands of dollars

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord /Telegram

are you a fan of Fortnite and their dances? If so, you will be delighted to know that the Emote Royale contest is back and brings with it attractive prizes. In case you don’t know, this is a competition to create an emote or gesture that will officially come to Battle Royale.

Participating is very simple, because you only have to show your creativity and share a dance or a unique movement to win a fabulous prize of several thousand dollars. In addition, you can show off to your friends that your emote is part of the game. Here we tell you how to be part of the competition.

Find out: The new collaboration Among Us Y Fortnite is exclusive to the Epic Games Store

How to participate in Emote Royale, the new contest of Fortnite?

Epic Games challenged its Battle Royale players to show off their best dance moves or moves as part of Emote Royale 2022. All you need to do to participate is record a video on TikTok or Instagram and share it with the hashtags #EmoteRoyale2022 and #contest.

The company will review all the material to choose a winner who will be rewarded with $2,500 USD. Also, your dance or move will be officially added to the game in the future and the whole community will be able to use it.

The dynamic is now open, so all those interested can participate until June 15, at 11:59 PM, Mexico City time. It will be essential to use music and sound effects of Fortnitewhich can be downloaded at this link.

On the other hand, it is important to note that each player can only submit one video and must be over 13 years of age to participate. Creativity, fun factor, and visual quality will be graded. If you want to be part of the contest, we recommend that you read its full regulations.

You just might be the next best thing in Fortnite! Emote Royale 2022 is here and we’re looking for you to show us what you got. Find out more: https://t.co/Tblul1mEBM pic.twitter.com/ixaLXnZWto — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 9, 2022

In case you missed it: Fortnite: Battle Royale could become a first person game with new mode

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC and mobile. Find more information related to Battle Royale on this page.

Related Video: Fortnite: how did it become the paradise for crossovers?