Britney Spears, the Versace wedding dress and the VIP guests

Britney Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari got married in Los Angeles on Thursday. The bride wore a splendid dress made to measure by Donatella Versace herself, invited to the wedding along with other celebrities including Madonna and Selena Gomez

For her wedding with Sam Asghari, celebrated on Thursday 9 June with an “intimate” ceremony in her home in Thousand Oaks, Los Angeles, Britney Spears wore a dress made for her by her friend Donatella Versace.

The stylist was among the guests, about sixty, present at the ceremony, along with other celebrities including Madonna, Selena Gomez and Paris Hilton.

Britney Spears, the Versace wedding dress

The pop star had already announced in November that her stylist friend would design the wedding dress for her. To create the model in white silk cady, the tailors of the Versace Atelier worked for over 700 hours. The classic-cut dress features a neckline that wraps around the shoulders and connects with pearl buttons along the back.

Even the groom in Versace

The groom also wore a customized Versace model: a black wool tuxedo featuring a double-breasted jacket with peak lapels with silk satin details, and trousers with a belt at the waist. He paired the tuxedo with a white shirt, a black silk bow tie and matching loafers.

“Designing Britney and Sam’s wedding dresses came naturally to me,” Donatella Versace told People. “We put a tremendous amount of love into every detail. Together with our Atelier, we have created a suit and a tuxedo that exude elegance and glamor. They are simply perfect together! “

“From the first time we met, Britney has always had a very special place in my heart,” said Donatella Versace again. “Seeing her free, happy and now getting married makes me smile”.

The VIP guests present at the ceremony

Among the guests of the wedding of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, in addition to Donatella Versace, also Paris Hilton, Maria Menounos, Selena Gomez, Madonna and Drew Barrymore. On the other hand, the pop star’s two children and no other members of her family were not present, apart from older brother Bryan, 45.

The ceremony was enlivened by the break-in of the singer’s first husband, Jason Alexander, who tried to break into the pop star’s home, documenting everything with a live broadcast on Instagram. “Britney invited me here,” she said insisting on entering: “She is my first wife. My only wife. I’m her first husband. I’m here to ruin the marriage ”. The man was then arrested, arrested and taken away by the police.