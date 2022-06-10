Tom Cruise landed in Mexico to present ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Last Friday we were present on the red carpet of Top Gun: Maverick, which took place in the Parque Toreo square in Naucalpan, State of Mexico. This Paramount Pictures event was attended by the protagonist and one of the most important figures in Hollywood: Tom Cruise. He was accompanied by the director Joseph Kosinski and some of the cast members like Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Monica Barbaro Y Danny Ramirez.

Cruise and his companions did their best to give both the media and his fans enough time that we were waiting for his arrival for a few hours. They all assured that they felt happy to be in Mexico and to feel the support of the people.

Here you can see the photos of this great event:

Once the red carpet was finished, a special function of Top Gun: Maverickin the 4D and ScreenX room of cinepolis. As a surprise, Cruise, Kosinski and the cast introduced the film before starting.

What is it about Top Gun: Maverick?

After more than thirty years of service as one of the best aviators in the Navy, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is where he belongs, excelling as a fearless test pilot and avoiding rising ranks in the Navy that would prevent him from flying. . When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a special mission that no living pilot has seen before, Maverick meets Lt. Bradley Bradshaw, call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and the radar intercept officer, Lieutenant Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.”

Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a fight against his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly.

When it premieres?

Top Gun: Maverick will be exclusively in theaters next 25 of Mayhowever in some Cinépolis complexes you can attend the preview on saturday 21 Y sunday 22.

