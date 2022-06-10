“There are no clauses in my contract that say that I am a second driver”

The Mexican Sergio Pérez made it clear that in his new contract there is no clause to be the second driver of Red Bullso he seeks to fight for good results in the Austrian team.

“We don’t discuss that,” he said. Perez. “There’s nothing in my contract that says I need to finish second or anything like that. It wasn’t an issue at all,” he told SkySports.

‘Checo’ Pérez renewed his bond with Red Bull by extending his contract until 2024 and thereby staying as a partner of Max Verstappen.

Perezwho set the second time this Friday in the free practice day for the Azerbaijan Grand Prixthe eighth in the World Cup Formula Onewhich takes place on the urban circuit of bakudeclared that “the day started well” -with the best time in the first session-, but that “the second free practice session did not go” as they would have liked.

Checo Pérez at the Azerbaijan GP Getty Images

“The day started well, but the second session didn’t go as well as we would have liked,” he commented.Czech‘, born 32 years ago in Guadalajara (Jalisco) and who is third in the World Cup, with 110 points, only fifteen less than the leader, his Dutch teammate Max Verstappen.

“We explored some issues in the afternoon and the results we wanted did not come, but we collected good data with both tire compounds, as well as in the long runs,” added the Mexican from Red Bullwhich comes from winning in Monaco and that last year he scored the victory in Azerbaijanwhere he achieved three of his 19 podiums in the F1.

“There are a lot of issues to review tonight to fit them with a view to tomorrow’s qualification,” warned the brave driver from Guadalajara, hours after triumphing on the streets of the principality of the Costa Azul.

“The data from the long runs seems good, initially, with a view to the race, but there are still many details that we need to delve into even more,” he said. Perez this Friday in one of its talisman tracks.

“I’m optimistic on this circuit. As always under braking you can make mistakes here, so I’ll keep my head down and focus on eradicating this,” he said.Czech‘ after scoring the second half in training for Azerbaijan.

‘Checo’ Pérez is in third place in the drivers’ championship and is 15 units behind Max Verstappenwho is in first place, while charles leclerc It exceeds it by only six units.