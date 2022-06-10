Tommy Hilfiger is bringing sustainability to the fore this summer. The brand has chosen Shawn Mendes as the protagonist of its new campaign for the environment.

Tommy Hilfigerwhich has always been a promoter of inclusiveness on many issues, decides to bring sustainability to the fore this summer, creating a collaboration with Shawn Mendes.

The partnership reinvents a timeless style in a more sustainable way, with new recycling methods, less impactful materials and designs designed for a circular life cycle.

Shawn Mendes and Tommy Hilfiger together for the environment

“Shawn is not only a multifaceted musician, but he represents a new generation that understands the importance of action. Together we can create more awareness and a lasting positive impact.»These are the words of the designer Tommy Hilfiger about the new project.

The collaboration with Shawn Mendes starts with the campaign “Classics Reborn“, Shot from Craig McDean. Inspired by the year in which the brand created its namesake label, the 1985 collection reinvents the icons of their archives in more sustainable materials. The line presents a selection of clothing with organic cotton and 20% post-consumer recycled denim.

“Wonder World Tour“

Shawn Mendes has pledged to reduce his neighbour’s carbon emissions by 50% Wonder World Tour. And to help further reduce the level of carbon emissions, Tommy Hilfiger has made a $ 1 million donation.

The fund will largely be devoted to regenerative cultivation of cotton, to broaden the positive impacts of the brand’s global initiatives for sustainability. In addition, during the tour the singer will wear organic and transitional cotton, combined with recycled materials and upcycled patterns.

Tommy Hilfiger and sustainable fashion

This new mission accelerates the brand’s journey towards sustainability, which began over ten years ago. In 2019 they were one of the first brands to adopt 100% recycled cotton on a large scale, and in 2020 almost 60% of all collections were already made with materials from more sustainable sources: a figure that continues to increase season after season. Tommy Hilfiger and singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes together to reinvent an iconic style in a more sustainable way.