Hair color Spring 2022, the new brown by Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck’s fiancée gets more beautiful every day. About love? Not only! Jennifer Lopez is a 52-year-old out of the ordinary: the radiant skin (she denies any kind of retouching and gives credit to the skin routine as a pro), the physique sculpted like that of an athlete (she goes into it with body sculpting and fitness machines 7 days a week), the long hair , vaporous and flowing. And now, a new hair color that marks a happy return to origins and which, above all, enhances her amber-colored skin more than ever. On social media JLo proudly showed off the brown hair with vanilla blonde lengths. For the most part, the new shade of chestnut of the pop star from the Bronx recalls the soft color of toffee candies and / or that of cappuccino. A brown with a faded effect that expresses refinement and class to sell. Worth the copy and paste!

Cappuccino brown hair like JLo, trend guide

According to Francesca Noli, Technician of Toni & Guy Monti in Milan, “this shade of brown immediately evokes a sense of softness. It should also be remembered that it is a type of brown that invites the colourist to play with the innumerable facets of browndepending on whether the base is black or dark blond. The toffee or cappuccino brown shade can be modulated, ranging from dark and deep brown to light and honeyed.. The best technique is undoubtedly the balayage, to obtain a nuance that leaves the depth of the client’s natural color on the roots, fading and lightening imperceptibly on the lengths. Adding a professional gloss finish will create the perfect glow effect. Get advice from your trusted hairdresser for the purchase of a mask shampoo duo of professional brands for the perfect color maintenance at home, including in the shopping bag also pre-styling products for reconstruction and hydration for the maintenance of the hair fiber. “.

3 beauty products to maintain perfect color

1 Minute Coconut & Aloe Vera Mask, formula without silicones, dyes and mineral oils, contains 98% of ingredients of natural origin Sunsilk

Expert Couleur Professional Mask with Acai Berries for Colored and Treated Hair Franck Provost

Color Fresh Mask, Natural shades revive and maintain perfect color

