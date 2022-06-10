America is targeting Eduardo Salvio, forward of Boca Juniors

Eduardo Salvio, a 31-year-old attacker, is of interest to America, according to information provided by Mariano Closs on ESPN’s Futbol Argentina show.

the player of Boca Juniors Edward Salvio is in the sights of America to strengthen the team he leads Ferdinand Ortizmentioned the journalist from ESPN Argentina, Mariano Closs.

Mariano Closs mentioned during the program of ESPN Soccer Argentina that the Eagles would be looking for the player for the Opening 2022.

“I’m finding out right now… I already said that the America from Mexico wants him,” Closs said of the 31-year-old midfielder.

Salvio is currently injured. “Toto” was announced as a starter in yesterday’s match against Ferro Carril Oeste in La Rioja for the 16th round of the Argentine Cup, but he suffered in the previous warm-up.

Edward Salvio EPA

The footballer will be out for 15 to 20 days, so in the event of his arrival at the Eagles, he would not be able to start the tournament until he recovered one hundred percent.

The former striker for Lanús, Atlético de Madrid and Benfica has a contract with Boca Juniors Until June 30th.

The player is still in talks with the Xeneize board, but they have not reached an agreement to extend the bond.

The Eagles are looking for reinforcements and among the main positions are the offensive positions.

In parallel, America launched an offer for the 21-year-old player Pablo Solari, who plays for Colo Colo, which was rejected by the board, while the Mexican Jürgen Damm trains in the team’s preseason, who has not played for six months.