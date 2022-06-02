Gerardo Martino praises Uruguay, but it’s not what he was looking for

The Mexican team will have friendly matches against Uruguay Y Ecuadortwo world-class rivals but they are not what they are looking for Gerardo Martino for the world, since he wanted to measure himself against Europeansbut their calendar did not allow them.

“It’s very easy, we get the rivals we can get, you can’t always choose the rivals you want or need. We do arm the Technical Secretariat, we try to get similar rivals, it is not easy, We are having a hard time confirming the rivals, I would have liked to play with a European rival and it turns out that they have the Nations League, from that place it is explained, it is easy to observe from the outside”, said the strategist at a press conference.

“We also have excellent rivals, very good. As for the quality, there is no reason for discussion or controversy. tomorrow’s rival has players in the main teams in the world”.

Although for Tata Martino the Charrúas have nothing to do with Argentina, he does accept that it is a rival that has high-ranking players who can help their team to get the best out of them.

“The act of cataloging rivals, those who have qualified for the World Cup are very careful rivals and with the presence of Diego (Alonso) accommodated him, they ended up qualifying, beyond the work of Tabárez. What Ecuador has been doing with Alfaro, they were practically classified from start to finish, when you have in a national team a midfielder who won the Champions League, another from Tottenham, another from Atlético de Madrid, ”he stressed.

El Tri requires a better international friction

The daddy It was clear, he understands that he must play against teams from Concacafbut also that it must have greater growth and that can only be played against the great powers of the world.

“That would be to get into an exchange of opinions that does not take us anywhere. I have been listening to the discussion in Mexico for many years, because Mexico always qualifies for the World Cup, but mostly plays with rivals in the area. A Mexico needs to exchange rivals in the area, so that it has growth and a custom, because I don’t think that anywhere in the world where you have a rival of a level and then go to a World Cup to face France”.

​