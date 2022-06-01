Youngsters from El Tri, contemplated for the Nations League – David Medrano

CHANCE

Carlos Acevedo, Kevin Alvarez, Luis Chávez, Erick Sánchez, Marcelo Flores, Chaquito Giménez, Julián Araujo and Israel Reyes will hardly be active in the matches against Uruguay and Ecuador, since the intention of the coaching staff with these boys is to use them in the two Nations League matches, the first in Torreón against Suriname, and the second in Kingston against Jamaica. As we anticipated, after the duel in Chicago, some established players will be released, and then the opportunity will come for those who have less time in Mexican team.

CLEAR RULES

Unlike previous processes where the arrangement of prizes for participating in the World Cup was a headache for the Federation, on this occasion Yon de Luisa and Gerardo Torrado got up early, and from before the tie started they closed that issue and it was clear how much they would earn for qualifying, and how much they could earn in qatar in case of reaching the fifth game. With the issue resolved, last Sunday in Dallas the television stations with rights and some sponsors recorded commercials heading to Qatar and all the soccer players participated. Four years ago on the way to Russia 2018, on the day of the recording of promos, the bomb exploded, since the players in San José, California, did not want to record, because the issue of World Cup premiums was not resolved and it was necessary for Decio to travel Maria to fix the issue.

IN THE CLOUDS

Before leaving Dallas for Phoenix, the soccer players of the Mexican team They had a meeting with the logistics staff who provided them with all the information regarding the costs of the packages for those who are interested in taking their families to Qatar. The players were informed that for now the cheapest package that includes the three Group Phase matches in the hospitality category costs around 27 thousand dollars per person. The price surprised many who thought it would be a little cheaper.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: TRI WILL HAVE A CAMP IN BARCELONA PRIOR TO THE WORLD CUP.