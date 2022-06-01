Why Caitlyn Jenner was not invited to her daughter Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding

The marriage between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker continues to be talked about but this time not so much for the precious clothes (all by Dolce & Gabbana), for the breathtaking location (Castel Brown and Villa Olitta in Portofino) or for the VIP guests present (from Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly to Andrea Bocelli and Mark Hoppus), but due to the absence of Caitlyn Jennerparent of Kendall Jenner And Kylie Jenner and ex of Kris Jenner. As reported by Page Six Caitlyn she would not have been invited to the wedding being very upset by the non-invitation on the part of Kourtneywhich would not have given her particular explanations.

According to early reconstructions Caitlyn he would have known about the wedding only after the fact, finding himself the Instagram feed invaded by shots related to the wedding of Kardashian with Barker. Although it is said that there is no hard feelings between the two women, Caitlyn would have been very bitter to be cut off from the family, especially since at the time of the relationship with Kris Jenner (lasted 22 years) it was she who raised Kourtney as well as her sisters Kim Kardashian And Khloé Kardashian.

The occasion of her daughter’s wedding was not the first time the 72-year-old was excluded from family matters, on the occasion of the new reality show. The Kardashians in fact, Caitlyn’s presence was never taken into consideration. «I love my family and I am thrilled that the show will continue afterwards Keeping up with the Kardashians but I was shocked to learn from the press that I had been excluded from the new show “, tweeted Caitlyn at the time, now forced to cash in even the non-invitation to wedding from Kourtney Kardashian.

In reality, the absence of the 72-year-old former Olympic champion did not surprise everyone since as early as 2017 Jenner he had revealed during the press tour for the promotion of his book Secrets of My Life not to be closer to Kardashian like in the past. “I don’t talk to them anymore,” Caitlyn said. “Kim and I haven’t talked to each other in a year. They don’t want me in their lives and it’s devastating. She really hurt me “, concluded Kris Jenner’s ex, giving an involuntary anticipation regarding her absence at the made in Italy wedding between Travis Barker and Kourtney.

