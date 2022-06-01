These would be the first casualties of the Mexican National Team

the moletour of the Mexican team almost finish. Mexico is measured this Thursday against his similar Uruguayon the University of Phoenixa game that you can enjoy on the screens of Azteca Deportes: Azteca 7,





For this duel, finally, Gerardo Martino he can count the 38 players he summoned, since they have already arrived Kevin Alvarez, Erick Sanchez Y Luis Chavezwho were concentrated with Pachuca for the Mexican Soccer Final, which Atlas ended up winning.

The next stop on the moletour is at Chicagoin the Soldier Field in view of Ecuador. I find that you will also be able to enjoy, next Sunday, on the screens of Azteca Deportes. Said duel ends with the preparation games that he has Mexico and once that duel is over, Martino will break ranks.

Once the friendlies are over, the Mexican team will play the first two dates of the Nations Leagueon June 11 before Surinam in the SSThouse of Santos Laguna; three days later they will travel to Kingstone to face Jamaica.

In these duels, Martino will no longer have the entire group, because according to information from David MedranoMexico will no longer have players like: William Ochoa, Jorge Sanchez, Cesar Montes, Nestor Araujo, Edson Alvarez, Hector Herrera -here in the houston dynamo He asked him to report, Andrew Saved, Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona Y Alexis Vegabecause they already have their ticket to the World Cup Qatar 2022 insured.

Also, our insider confirmed that Raul Jimenez It was going to be one of the cut footballers, but he asked to stay because he considers that he lacks rhythm and goals, and he hopes that with the minutes he plays in the continental competition he can recover his level.