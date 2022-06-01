The Rock’s daughter very close to her WWE debut

Simone Alexandra Johnson, only daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson with his ex wife Danny Garcia, announced his official name before his WWE debut. He has been working hard for two years and every time he sees closer to the possibility of getting into the ring of the company that elevated his father and before his grandfather. To announce the great news, how could it be otherwise, she turned to the social networks of Instagram and Twitter, with the consequent revelry on the part of the fans of the young promise. The Rock has two more daughters, Jasmine, six, and Tiana, four, with his current wife Lauren Hashian.

Will he one day surpass what his father achieved?

The daughter of the 10-time world champion, signed her contract with WWE in the midst of a pandemic, back in 2020, and has been working hard in the gym ever since. Her father has always supported her and like any other father, acting as his daughter’s number one fan, who also commented proudly on the subject of the family legacy on the official WWE website: “It means everything to me. Knowing that my family has Such a personal connection to professional wrestling is truly special to me and I am grateful to have the opportunity to not only wrestle but continue that legacy.”

The 20-year-old fighter finally seems to have found the name that should bring her fame and well-being, and it is none other than Ava Raine, but why has her debut been delayed 2 years? Raine had to undergo several surgeries that required a long rehabilitation process, knowing from early on the darkest and hardest part of this entertainment sport.

Just debuting will make history as Simone will be the first Superstar, in the long history of WWE, to be the first fourth generation fighter succeeding her great-grandfather ‘High Chief’ Peter Maivia, her grandfather ‘Soulman’ Rocky Johnson and obviously her father, the well-known ‘The Rock’. The fighter, now converted into an actor and being the highest paid in Hollywood, wanted to remember this curious fact at the time, saying: “Dreams are not just for dreamers. Congratulations to my first daughter, Simone Johnson, for officially signing her wrestling contract free with WWE and for beginning the path that will lead her to become the first 4th generation WWE athlete. Wear our family name with pride, but your path will always be yours to create and win. Very proud. Live your dream and work hard !”.

While The Rock awaits the world premiere of his new film that will be released on June 8 under the title “Black Adam”, in addition to continuing to design what the new alternative to American football will be like, which will be reborn in 2023 XFL, after the failure of its season at the beginning of 2000. A new extreme American football league with more permissive rules and that is currently closing teams and contracts with cities and companies such as Disney for its future broadcast.