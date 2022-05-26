Witness says she saw Amber Heard assault a woman in 2009

Kate Moss at the Depp vs. Heard: “No. She never pushed me down the stairs.” 1:38

(CNN) — A former Seattle airport employee testified Wednesday that she witnessed Amber Heard grab a woman she was traveling with and rip off a necklace she was wearing.

Beverly Leonard, who testified remotely from Arizona, testified that she was in the baggage area when she saw Heard with a “fellow traveler.”

“Ms. Heard was aggressive towards her traveling companion and grabbed her arm and took a necklace from her. I noticed that she had it in her hand,” Leonard said. “She seemed not very steady on her feet, her eyes were blurry and watery, and I could smell alcohol.”

Leonard testified that he saw the woman Heard was with had “an abrasion on the side of her neck where the necklace was, like a burn from the rope taking it off.”

“At that point I got up and walked over to try and break up what looked like a fight,” Leonard said. “I called a colleague to help me. I got between them and separated them, preventing further injury or escalation.”

Leonard stated that he contacted Depp’s team on Tuesday night.

“I had no desire to be on television,” Leonard said. “I actually waited for a call and wondered why they hadn’t contacted me.”

CNN previously reported that Heard had been arrested on a domestic violence assault charge against her former partner at the Seattle Tacoma airport in 2009, an incident that was widely reported shortly after Heard received a restraining order against Depp in 2016.

Heard testified on the stand that she has never assaulted Depp “or anyone I’ve been romantically linked with, ever” and called the stories about the arrest a “smear campaign.”

Amber Heard’s arrest in 2009

Perry Cooper, a spokesperson for the Port of Seattle, previously confirmed to CNN that Amber Heard was taken into custody at the Seattle Tacoma airport on September 14, 2009, on a domestic violence assault charge, but that the district attorney’s office declined to file charges against her. Heard on the case. Casey McNerthney, a spokeswoman for the King County District Attorney’s Office, confirmed the 2009 arrest for misdemeanor domestic violence.

“The police make the arrest decisions and the arrest was made by the Seattle Harbor Police,” McNerthney said in a statement to CNN, but did not comment on why no charges were ultimately filed.

At the end of the court session on Wednesday, Depp’s team confirmed that they have one more rebuttal witness, and Heard’s team will in turn be able to present a rebuttal witness to these statements. Closing arguments are expected to be presented on Friday the 27th.