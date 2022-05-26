Who are the actors with the most Oscars?

On March 27, the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles will host the 94th edition of the Oscar awards. During almost one hundred years of life of these awards more than 3,000 statuettes have been distributed. After reviewing the actresses with more Oscarswe now see the actors who have been awarded the most.

Among the most successful male performers are Daniel-Day Lewis, Jack Nicholson, Walter Brennan, Marlon Brando either Dustin Hoffmann. The maximum number of awards obtained by a performer is three.

Daniel Day-Lewis

The British Daniel Day-Lewis (64 years old) is the only actor who has managed to win the award for best leading actor three times. The Londoner, now retired, enjoys critically acclaimed acting talent despite his short filmography. He won his first Oscar in 1989 for ‘My left Foot’, by Jim Sheridan, the one who played the role of an Irish painter, poet and writer who suffers from cerebral palsy. The second was obtained in 2007 for his role in Paul Thomas Anderson’s film ‘Wells of ambition’. Day-Lewis plays a miner who becomes an oil tycoon. The triplet came to him in 2012 thanks to his interpretation in the feature film ‘Lincoln’ by Steven Spielberg.

He brushed the poker for best actor awards in 2017 when he was nominated for ‘The invisible thread by Paul Thomas Anderson. On that occasion he succumbed to Casey Affleckwho won the Oscar for ‘Manchester by the sea’.

Jack Nicholson

The veteran and acclaimed Jack Nicholson (84 years old) has two Oscars for best male performance and another for best supporting actor. The American has the privilege of being the actor who has received the most nominations: a total of twelve. He got the first statuette of him in 1975 for ‘Some one flies over the cuco’s nidus’, by Milos Forman. Nicholson gets into the skin of a convicted assault who is confined in a psychiatric center. His second and last award for best leading actor was received in 1997 for ‘Better… impossible’, by James L. Brooks. In this film Nicholson is a famous writer of romance novels who lives in Manhattan, New York, and who suffers from obsessive-compulsive disorder.

In addition to these two awards, the Academy awarded him the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 1983 for ‘The strength of affection’.

Walter Brennan

Brennan was the first actor to win three Oscars. He never did it as a protagonist. During the late 1930s and early 1940s he received his four nominations and three statuettes. He was the winner in 1936 by ‘rivals’, by Howard Hawks and William Wyler; later in 1938 by ‘Kentucky’, directed by David Butler, and in 1940 by ‘The foreigner’, by William Wyler. Brennan passed away in 1974 at the age of 80.

two oscars

After the select group of winners on three occasions, in a second rank, with two statuettes, are great performers such as Marlon Brando, Dustin Hoffman, Tom Hanks, Gary Cooper, Laurence Oliver either Spencer Tracey.

Marlon Brando was nominated six times and won best performance in 1954 for ‘The law of silence’ and in 1972 by ‘The Godfather’.

Angeleno Dustin Hoffman (84 years old) has been among the nominees five times and managed to win the award in 1979 for ‘Kramer vs. Kramer’ and by ‘Rainman’ in 1988.

Tom Hanks (65 years old) was crowned twice in a row, as best leading actor in 1993 for ‘philadelphia‘ and in 1994 by ‘Forrest Gump’. Additionally, Hanks has been nominated four other times.

Gary Cooper won the award twice, for ‘Sergeant York’ in 1942 and in 1953 by ‘Alone in the face of danger.

The first male performer to be awarded twice as best actor in a row was Spencer Tracy, in 1938 for ‘Captains Fearless’ and 1939 by ‘forge of men’.

They also have two Oscars. Denzel Washington (protagonist for ‘Training Day’ and cast for ‘Tiempos de Gloria’), Sean Penn (for ‘Mystic River’ and ‘Milk’, both protagonists), Anthony Hopkins (‘The silence of the lambs’ and ‘The father’, both protagonists), Christopher Waltz (‘Django chained’ and ‘Inglourious Basterds’, both cast) and Mahershala Ali (‘Moonlight’ and ‘Green Book’, both cast).