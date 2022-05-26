Trial Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: Jason Mamoa’s comical fake video in the trial of Depp vs Amber Heard | Trends

Without a doubt, one of the most mediatic trials of recent years is that of the American actors Johnny Depp vs. his ex-wife Amber Heardin which the interpreter of Jack Sparrow seeks to clear his name for the alleged attacks against his ex-partner.

In recent days it has viralized a supposed Amber Heard defense video in which they call to the stand Jason Momoa to talk about the actress, since both participated in Warner Bros. Aquamanboth in his solo film and in the Josh Whedon’s Justice League.

You may be interested in:

As heard in the video, the lawyer asks Jason does know his client, to which he says yes and greets her. The litigant asks Mamoa not to talk to her and to take this diligence seriously.

The lawyer asks if they met in Aquaman, he says that Yes, the Amber’s defense against asking yes, like actors?, to which Mamoa says, “No, like janitors,” and laughs.

Finally, Mamoa talks about an alleged scene with an Amber in which she tells him to look at a ‘brown fish’, but it turned out to be a ‘marker’ from the actress, referencing Johnny’s testimony in which he accused his ex-wife of intentionally defecating on his bed.

THIS IS THE COMIC FAKE VIDEO OF MAMOA IN THE TRIAL OF DEPP AND AMBER: