the lesson it gives us to be happy and stop comparing ourselves with other women

Cameron Diaz She is one of the most famous actresses Hollywoodwhich became known in films such as Charlie’s Angels and The Mask.

However, after many years in the cinema, the famous decided to retire, years after marrying the singer benji madden , and lead a more peaceful life.





It was in the 2018 when he said goodbye to his successful career, and c four years later, Cameron says it was the best decision he could make, And now she is also the mother of a little girl.

During a recent interview, Cameron explained how his life had changed since he retired from the cinema, and gave a great lesson in self-love, What did you learn at this stage of your life?

Cameron Díaz teaches us to love and value ourselves

The 49-year-old celebrity acknowledged during an interview for the Rule Breakers podcast with Ru Paul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visagela that she was “victim of all the objectification and social exploitation to which women are subjected”.

And it is that he explained that before, when he was in the industry, She constantly compared herself to other women.

“It was hard not to look at yourself and judge yourself against other standards of beauty,” said the actress, but acknowledged that after leaving her career, she has focused more on feeling good about herself and accepting herself, making it clear that we must stop trying meet absurd standards of beauty.

“The last eight years, girl, I’m like crazy, I’m like a wild animal, like a beast!”said the actress.

Cameron made it clear that rebelled against beauty standards, and no longer cares about “looking perfect, or pleasing anyone”, she barely washes her face, because she no longer cares what it looks like, if it feels good that’s enough for her.

“I literally do nothing. Twice a month, if I’m lucky, I’ll be like, “Oh, I’d better put this on. Once it works, right? assured.