Stephen King, the Kardashians and famous react after massacre in primary

at primary school Robb in Uvalde, Texasyesterday one of the largest massacres in the United States was recorded, leaving a balance of 19 dead children and 2 adults.

After the massacre was made known, several personalities, including Pope Francis, spoke out against the sale of weapons in the United States and asked to stop the massacre of adolescents.

One of the first to react was the writer Stephen Kingwho through his account Twitterurged gun control and declared “stop the killing of innocents.”

see more GUN CONTROL NOW!

STOP THE SLAUGHTER OF THE INNOCENTS! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 24, 2022

For his part, the actor Chris Evans was more forceful and only wrote “fucking enough”.

see more FUCKING ENOUGH!!!! —Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 24, 2022

Taylor Swift shared the harsh message of NBA Warriors coach Steve Kerr and the singer said she was “full of rage and pain” and “broken by the Uvalde murders.” She has also recalled other school massacres like the one in Buffalo and the one in Laguna Woods.” (Broken) For the ways in which we as a nation have conditioned ourselves to unfathomable and unbearable anguish. Steve’s words ring so true and profound,” the singer wrote.

see more Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde. By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many others. By the ways in which we, as a nation, have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak. Steve’s words ring so true and cut so deep. https://t.co/Rb5uwSTxty — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 25, 2022

The sisters kardashian jenner They also spoke on their social networks. Kim posted on her Instagram stories a timeline of how American society reacts to the massacres that have occurred.

Khloé He said he felt “heartbroken” and that “he did not understand the tragedy that just happened.” She also called for laws to protect “our children” and also recalled the massacre that occurred in Sandy Hook where 26 people died, including 20 children.

Kourtney he wrote that schools should be places where “our children learn, make friends, and not where their futures are taken away from them.”

Kylie Jenner She mentioned being “devastated” and that her heart went out to the family of the victims.

All of them took up a message where he assured that “violence with weapons is a public health crisis” and also demanded a control of them.

The musician Moby noted: “The Republican Party is evil, fucking evil.”

see more The Republican Party is evil, just simply fucking evil — moby XⓋX (@thelittleidiot) May 24, 2022

Elijah Wood, actor from “The Lord of the Rings”, wrote on Twitter the following: “My heart goes out to the families and children of Robb Elementary in Texas. Truly awful.”

see more My heart is with the families and children of Robb Elementary in Texas. Truly horrifying. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) May 24, 2022

Actor George Takei, famous for his role as “Hiraku Sulu” in “Star Trek,” expressed his dismay for the dead: “There are no words.” In addition, he said that “if we want things to change we must demand it from our leaders.”

see more 14 children and 1 teacher. There are no words. And there are no actions ever taken. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 24, 2022

Selena Gomez, originally from Texas, called for “those in power to stop talking and change the laws to prevent these shootings.”