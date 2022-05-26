Sharon Stone charges against the figure of Meryl Streep in Hollywood: “I’m a better villain… and she knows it”

Sharon Stone (63 years old) has spoken after comments about Meryl Streep (72 years old) and the women of Hollywood, which quickly became viral, who made Johanna Schneller in the magazine ‘Everything Zoomer’.

“To be clear; Meryl Streep is one of the greatest actresses of all time. I just don’t exclude others,” tweeted Sharon Stone.

“What he really talked about was the adoption rights of parents in Italy. Meryl Streep’s story is just a political distraction from reality,” said the famous protagonist of “Basic Instinct” on her social networks.

Sharon Stone is itchy for Meryl Streep: her viral phrases in ‘Everything Zoomer’

“I like the way you put it, that I finally got to work with Meryl Streep. You didn’t say, ‘Meryl finally got to work with Sharon Stone.’ Or we finally got to work together.”

“Everyone wants to work with Meryl Streep. I wonder if she likes that.”

“The way you framed the question, ‘when you finally got to work with Meryl Streep, did you realize that…’ is very much the answer to the question.”

“The business was set up so that we would all envy and admire Meryl Streep because only Meryl ever got to be the good one. And everyone should compete against Meryl.”

“I think Meryl Streep is an amazingly wonderful woman and actress. But in my opinion, frankly, there are other actresses just as talented as Meryl.”

“The whole iconography of Meryl Streep is part of what Hollywood does to women… Viola Davis is the actress that is Meryl Streep. Emma Thompson. Judy Davis. Olivia Colman. Kate Winslet, for God’s sake. But You say Meryl and everyone falls to the ground.”

Sharon Stone: “I’m a much better villain than Meryl Streep”

Sharon Stone didn’t hesitate to compare herself to Meryl Streep during her interview with Johanna Schneller in ‘Everything Zoomer’ magazine: “I’m a much better villain than Meryl Streep and I’m sure she’d say so.”

“Meryl Streep wasn’t going to be good in ‘Basic Instinct’ or ‘Casino.’ I’d be better off. And I know it. And she knows it. It must have been amazing for me to work with her,” said Sharon Stone.