Robert Downey Jr. looks very different from when he was Iron Man: he shared photos on Instagram | Famous
For more than 10 years, Robert Downey Jr. brought Iron Man to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). This character not only saved his career from oblivion, but also established him as one of the most successful and internationally recognized actors.
Even though Robert said goodbye to the iconic red and gold armor more than three years ago, many fans still think of him as the “genius, millionaire, playboy, philanthropist” who captivated us for more than a decade.
However, a recent photo and video of the actor surprised thousands by the countenance that is far from the image we had of him as Tony Stark / Iron Man.
Robert Downey Jr. reappeared very changed and left us in shock
On April 18, 2022, Robert Downey Jr. shared two posts on his Instagram account promoting the launch of the Foot Print Coalition t-shirts, which were created to celebrate Earth Day.
However, many fans overlooked the actor’s noble cause and focused their comments on the physique that he now boasts.
The iconic lenses that have accompanied him for years are still present. However, his countenance is far from the image of Tony Stark that many remember.
The 57-year-old actor looks slimmer, the muscles he bragged about for a long time are no longer as noticeable as before. Also, his dark hair is also not part of his new image. Although he wears a cap, netizens noticed his much lighter hair.
Several users decided to express their surprise at the current face of Robert Downey Jr. in the comments section.
“He looks very different”, “He doesn’t look like Tony Stark”, “I can’t believe it’s you, Robert Downey Jr. Shocked”, are some of the messages posted by Internet users.
Days after this publication, Robert shared a video with the same look as the photo that surprised his fans, where he flexed his biceps in slow motion and gave the camera a smile.
Unlike the photo posted on April 18, this video generated a more positive response from his fans, who showed their love for the actor. “Iron Man forever”, “he is so perfect”, “I love you 3000” are some of the comments that are read.
In addition, another user, who added more than 600 likes with his message, appeased those who still showed their surprise at seeing Downey’s new image. “Relax guys he doesn’t have cancer it’s just the look of him for his new movie,” he wrote.
The surprise of fans of Robert Downey Jr. may be understandable when we think of the physique that the actor showed off during his time playing Iron Man.
His athletic countenance, characterized by his toned muscles, was captured in the ‘Iron Man’ trilogy, as well as in the ‘Avengers’ movies and his appearances in other MCU productions such as ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ and ‘Captain America: Civil War’.
However, it is prudent to remember that the first time Robert Downey Jr. brought Iron Man to life was in the first film of this superhero released in 2008, 14 years ago! At the time, Downey was 43 years old.
Currently, Robert enjoys his 57 years, age that he reached on April 4, 2022.