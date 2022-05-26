Project Shaz, the new project of the God Eater team, is accused of plagiarism — Kudasai

The character designs of ProjectShaza new game from the developers of the popular video game for playstation portable released in 2010, God Eaterhave been widely commented on the internet, with some saying that the composition of the characters matches illustrations from previously published video games.

On May 25, 2022, TVT (Tokyo Virtual Theory), the company responsible for the project, officially apologized for the production problems in the illustrations of the characters and the fact that the rumors were officially confirmed by the evidence. “ProjectShaz” is a multiplayer action video game developed by TVT (Tokyo Virtual Theory)which was officially revealed in a press release published on May 24, confirming that it has the same development team as God Eater.

At the bottom of the seven character illustrations revealed, notes were left “developing design” Y “project open to suggestions“. On the same day, Chinese illustrator “薬鍋鍋” introduced one of the characters, writing on Twitter: “Why is Project Shaz copying my designs?». One of the character illustrations is said to resemble those created by “薬鍋鍋” for the video game Dolls’ Frontline.

Other character illustrations that were similar to existing illustrations and photographs were also noted online, such as “Isn’t this direct plagiarism?». Thus, on January 25, the company TVT (Tokyo Virtual Theory) published on its official page, under the responsibility of the representative Toshiyuki Yasuia document entitled “Apology and Report on Project Shaz Character Design», since it had been pointed out that the composition corresponded to an illustration for which the company did not have the rights.

The illustrations were created by Rin Kususagawho has worked in video games Lord of Vermillion Y Fate/Grand Order. According to the press release of TVT (Tokyo Virtual Theory)the indicated illustrations were created with the following techniques:

Designs are usually made from scratch, but this time a rough image was created using the photobash method of cutting, pasting and retouching from reference images to explore design direction with planners as internal documents . In the process, the body lines, including the poses, were used as they existed in the reference model.

Next, the statement recalls that the production approach using images for which the rights had not been authorized, even if they were internal documents, was not appropriate. As for how the internal material was made public (i.e. why the design was revealed in the project reveal statement), it was explained that the decision was not consulted with the commissioned illustrator and the designs were mistakenly believed to be finished.

Source: Yahoo! NewsJapan

