on Instagram the video of the past with Ben Affleck

Who would have thought that the hottest couple in Hollywood in 2003 it would still be the hottest couple in Hollywood almost 20 years later? The speaker of the Staples Center on May 11, 2003 had no doubts in crowning Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck sitting in the stands for the Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs playoff game and most likely would do the same again today and no one would complain. To celebrate Mother’s Day 2022, Jlo pulled a Bennifer #tb video out of his hat which is a real gem and ça va sans dire, it sent Instagram into raptures.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

We are in 2003, Jen and Ben have been engaged for a year and are about to become husband and wife (then as we know the wedding was skipped the following year, exactly in January 2004 ed) once framed by the cameras of the building in LA they decide to celebrate mothers on the occasion of the Mother’s Day . “Happy Mother’s Day Mom! I love you!” JLo says in the video as he greets the camera before blowing a kiss. Beside her Ben, who does the same: “Happy Mother’s Day! Happy Mother’s Day. We love you”, continues the actor, then 30 years old and on the crest of the wave after the release of Dare devil. A very sweet clip that for a few years was off limits, because a few months later the couple broke out, but fate had more in store for the two Hollywood sex symbols. Now that they are close, again, to the orange blossoms there is no more room for melancholy and regrets.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The Bennifers are about to celebrate a year of love since their come back became official last summer. Last month they announced their nuptials sealed by a ring worthy of his “big brother”, Harry Winston’s famous pink solitaire: an 8.5-carat green diamond costing more than $ 5 million. The wedding this time has to be done and the feeling is that it will be something epic. The love nest has not yet been found: in the sights a spectacular $ 68 million mansion in Los Angeles that could become the locus amoenus of their beautiful extended family, made up of Jennifer’s children, twins Emme and Max, 14 years old and the three of Ben, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13 and Sam, 10. The Hollywood’s hottest coupleyesterday Today and Tomorrow.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF ELLE.IT The short haircuts of the fashion shows READ NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io