Nicolas Cage Explained Why He Turned Down Major Roles In ‘The Lord Of The Rings’ And ‘The Matrix’ – Movie News

Nicolas Cage, actor of ‘The Weight of Talent’, a comedy that will premiere on April 22, spoke about the priorities he has in his life and these did not include sagas like ‘The Lord of the Rings’ and ‘The Matrix’.

Nicolas Cage he has starred in films of very different genres and has caused a lot of controversy for it. There are books and series that even parody his varied performance, such as Nicolas Cage’s first 100 films either Communitya series in which students take a film class and their task is to argue why Cage is a good or bad actor.

Why would someone who, in the eyes of many, accept such diverse roles in so many films, refuse to act in films as successful as Matrix Y The Lord of the rings?

“I turned down The Lord of the Rings and The Matrix because I didn’t want to go to New Zealand for three years or Australia for three years. I needed to be home with my son Weston. It’s a given.”Cage said in an interview with the magazine People. And he also mentioned that there isn’t a version of him that hasn’t put family before his career and doesn’t want to spend time with his kids.

For this reason, he has said that his performance in the weight of talent —film directed by Tom Gormican and co-starring Pedro Pascal— was difficult for him: in the film he is a fictionalized version of himself, but he is shown as an absent father.

This Friday April 22 will be the premiere of this last movie which is one more satire of his film career. It will also feature performances by Pedro Pascal, Tiffany Haddish, Sharon Horgan, Demi Moore and Neil Patrick Harris.