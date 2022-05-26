Morgan Tremaine, a former TMZ employee, testifies in the trial of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

In the final stretch of the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard for defamation, new testimonies have been added to the case to confirm or deny all the statements made by the actors, and this time it was up to a former TMZ reporter.

Why would a former TMZ employee testify?

Morgan Tremain He worked as a reporter for the American media during the years that comprise the relationship between Depp and Heard, and was called by the actor’s defense of Pirates of the Caribbean to take the stand and testify if Amber was the one who leaked the restraining order against Johnny Depp to TMZ.

Although the company filed an emergency motion to prevent her former employee from testifying in the case based on ‘journalist privilege,’ according to TMZ court documents, this was denied.

In accordance with benchewDepp’s lawyer, argued that Tremaine’s testimony would not affect TMZso they could rest assured that the information handled would be used confidentially.

Morgan Tremaine testifies at the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

When it was Morgan Tremaine’s time to testify, he confessed that in May 2016 sent paparazzi to take photos of Amber Heard’s alleged bruises at the actress’s requestin order to have ‘evidence’ to incriminate her then-husband.

“Their objective (of the paparazzi) was to capture her leaving the courthouse; she was going to stop and turn towards the camera to show the bruise on the right side of her face, the presumed bruiseTremaine declared.

He also confessed that received a video on August 12, 2016 by Dropbox via TMZ Email Tip Line which showed Johnny Depp banging on cabinets and under the influence of alcohol with the intention that the medium would make a note about it and this information would come to light, allegedly leaked by the actress of Aquaman.