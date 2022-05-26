More than 60,000 state students participate in Challenge Day 2022 – Dependencies Newsletters

The educational community joined the challenge day through the practice of physical activities from schools, public squares and sports facilities.

Guanajuato, Gto. May 25, 2022.- A total of 60,683 students from the educational system of the Guanajuato Secretary of Education participated in the “2022 Challenge Day”, which was celebrated with the development of physical activation and the participation of the educational community from different municipalities.

The Ministry of Education joined the event with activities proposed by level, with a record of 60 thousand 683 students who carried out physical activities motivated by physical education teachers and in front of a group, in addition, social networks were used to generate “Challenging his talent on Tik Tok”, a video of his physical or recreational activation, “challenge your friends to repeat it” and tagging his video @EducaciónGto #tiktok #DiaDelDesafio #DesafioSEG.

In the municipality of León, 5,000 telesecundaria students gathered at the “Enrique Fernández Martínez” Sports Unit.

More than 8,000 elementary and high school students joined the Challenge Day at the Capi Correa Stadium in San Miguel de Allende.

In the main garden of the municipality of Dolores Hidalgo, 1,500 students gathered to get active.

The “Ciro Soto” baseball stadium, of the Miguel Alemán Valdés de Celaya sports unit, received 7,300 participants who carried out a massive physical activation.

Among the institutions that carried out activities of the “Day of the Challenge”, the educational community of the urban primary school No. 1 “Corregidora” of Valle de Santiago, also joined the actions that strengthen the health of students and teachers.

Students and teaching staff of the urban primary school “Benito Juárez” in the municipality of Cuerámaro, carried out physical exercises.

Students and teaching staff of the Ma. Guadalupe Arroyo de Salamanca school joined forces to strengthen the physical and mental health of their community.

The Challenge Day has as a proposal that people combine their routine activities and practice some type of physical activity.

Challenge Day was created in Canada and is spread worldwide by TAFISA – Trim& Fitness International Sport for All Association – based in Germany, which promotes sport for all.

The SESC SP Social Service of Commerce of Brazil, coordinates the event in the American Continent. In Mexico, CONADE coordinates the event, with the participation and actions carried out by the municipalities themselves.