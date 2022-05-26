Khloe Kardashian reveals she invented sister Kylie Jenner’s baby name for her newborn son

KHLOE Kardashian shocked fans by revealing that he came up with the name of his sister Kylie Jenner’s newborn son during a podcast appearance.

Kylie gave birth in February, initially announcing that she and Travis Scott called their son Wolf only to change their minds weeks later.

Khloe, 37, was asked to help name her sister Kylie’s son, revealing how the baby’s old name, Wolf, was born.

Host Amanda Hirsch asked, “So you suggested the name Wolf, right?”

The co-founder of Good America replied, “So, she likes to give little signals. She said she wanted a list of names, how I could help her, and I gave her a list of names.

“And I don’t know if he only said W names. I’m trying to think … but there were a lot of ‘W’ names, I know.”

Khloe continued: “I like the name Wolf, by the way. Wolf was cool. … But I’m not offended that she doesn’t like Wolf anymore ”.

Amanda then asked: “When will we find out?”

One’s mother played shy, replying with: “I don’t know. I did not know that you would publish what you have published ”.

Kylie hasn’t come any closer to revealing her son’s name in the past few weeks.

Fans continue to read Kylie’s apparent social media clues as they await her announcement about her son’s name.

Fans are confident that the reality star has finally revealed her son’s birth name in an Instagram post of her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding celebrations in Italy.

The makeup mogul shared numerous shots of her and her 4-year-old daughter, Stormi, as the duo enjoyed the sun in Portofino.

The couple appeared to be on their way to a family yacht party, as they wore the same outfits they wore while walking the boat.

Kylie opted for a fitted floral dress and sandals, with her long straight dark hair.

Her eldest son was dressed in a flowing white dress and white sneakers for the occasion.

Kylie holds Stormi’s hand in a picturesque shot as they descend an outdoor staircase surrounded by greenery.

In two other photos, Stormi hugged her mother while Kylie sat on a ledge overlooking the beautiful waterfront views.

While Kylie regularly posts photos with her daughter, fans have noticed a small detail in her caption that may reveal her son’s name.

The caption read: “Just me, storm and coconut traveling the world together”.

Kylie’s half-sister Khloe Kardashian responded to the post, pointing out the revealing details.

“I love you three,” he wrote, adding a separate comment: “Coconut is too cute.”

Fans immediately concluded that “Coconut” is the baby’s name.

“The new baby’s name is definitely coconut,” one person theorized.

“Kylieee mi amore, is wolf webster’s coconut?” asked another, referring to the young man’s former nickname.

“IS HIS NAME COCONUT?” a third questioned.

Fans thought Kylie finished her months-long guessing game about the baby’s name earlier this month after sharing a lovely video.

In a Mother’s Day tribute, the E! alum shared a sweet montage of moments with her two children.

She held her son’s small hand and stroked his fingers during a tender moment in the clip.

The video also showed an ultrasound of her son and his stomach moving as he kicked when she was pregnant.

Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned the post: “Every day should be Mother’s Day. Thank God for my two beautiful blessings ”.

She set the lullaby video, To Our Daughter, by artist My Best Friend Jacob.

Her fans flooded the comments to beg the star to share her son’s new name.

One asked: “So what’s your name now?” and another added: “Give the people what they want Kylie! What is your name? “

Kylie revealed earlier this year that she and Travis changed their son’s name from Wolf because they felt he didn’t “look like him.”

Reddit users, however, thought they had cracked the code, believing the young mom was calling her second son Jacob.

After a user posted the video on the platform, several eagle-eyed fans intervened with their theories about the baby’s moniker.

One person confidently wrote, “Babies Called Jacob,” theorizing that Kylie’s choice of song suggested the 3-month-old baby’s name.

Another had the same thought, wondering, “Could the baby’s name be Jacob ?????”

The post also raised eyebrows as viewers questioned the authenticity of its ultrasound video.

A Reddit user took to the platform to comment on the inconsistencies in the clip and the information Kylie shared about her baby.

One suspicion the fan pointed out was that the name listed on the top left of the ultrasound was “Crissy” instead of the beauty mogul’s name.

They also noted that the date in the video was July 28, 2021, with a gestational age of 23 weeks and three days, despite Kylie having given birth six months later.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, for her part, was a mom in the midst of the drama.

