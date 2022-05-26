Khloe Kardashian explains that she came up with the name of Kylie Jenner’s newborn son

Khloe Kardashian, 37, has revealed that she came up with the old name for Kylie Jenner’s newborn son.

Kylie, 24, initially announced that she and Travis Scott would be calling their son Wolf after he was born in February, only to change his mind in a few weeks.

Speaking on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast with Amanda Hirsch, 37-year-old Khloe said, “So, she likes to give little signals.

“She said she wanted a list of names, how I could help her and I gave her a list of names.

“I don’t know if he only said W names. I’m trying to think … but there were a lot of ‘W’ names, I know.”



(Image: INSTAGRAM)



Khloe added: “I like the name Wolf, by the way. Wolf was cool…. But I wasn’t offended by the fact that she doesn’t like Wolf anymore ”.

Amanda then asked her: “When will we find out [the baby’s name]? “

One’s mother replied: “I don’t know. I did not know that you would publish what you have published ”.



(Image: Instagram)



Some fans have speculated that Kylie may have revealed the baby’s name while she and Khloe were in Italy to celebrate Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding to Travis Barker.

Kylie posted photos on Instagram of her with her four-year-old daughter Stormi and titled the post: “Just me, storm and coconut traveling the world together.”

Half-sister Khloe replied, “I love you three,” before adding in a separate post, “Coconut is too cute.”



(Image: Instagram / @khloekardashian)



One answer speculated: “The new baby’s name is for sure coconut.”

“Kylieee mi amore, is wolf webster’s coconut?” asked another.

“IS HIS NAME COCONUT?” a third questioned.

Fans had previously speculated that the baby might be named Jacob after Kylie posted a Mother’s Day video featuring my best friend Jacob’s song To Our Daughter.

For more entertainment news from the Daily Star, be sure to sign up for one of our newsletters here.