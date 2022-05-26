Katy Perry reveals the unpleasant intimacy of Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry has granted an interview to the radio program ‘Heart Radio’ in which he would not hesitate to air the shame of Orlando Bloom after five years sharing day to day and having had a daughter in common, daisy dovealmost a year and a half ago.

The singer would have no problem getting into the privacy of his partner, coming to tell an episode that did not leave him in a very good place. Quite the contrary, because one of the habits of the actor who told was quite unpleasant.

Although Kate Perry was only trying to highlight the consequences of Orlando Bloom’s clueless character by taking it with humor, the truth is that she would bring to light some aspect, at least, little. hygienic. An example is the interpreter’s custom of leaving dental floss anywhere in the house.

“Oh my gosh, she loves brushing her teeth and I appreciate that because some couples don’t and I find it disgusting. He has shiny teeth. But leave the dental floss everywhere!”, the 37-year-old artist would reveal after explaining that she had come to find the fingerprint by Orlando Bloom in places as diverse as the bed, the car and even the kitchen table.

“I always tell him: ‘We have garbage cans everywhere!'” Kate Perry will add about the actor, who at 45 years old has an obvious problem with his oversights In the home.