Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: when will they get married and how are their wedding preparations going | Benifer | celebrity | nnda nnni | PEOPLE

Wedding bells in the world of celebs and we know it! Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck They are getting closer to the altar. As is known, both got engaged last month when the actor gave a spectacular engagement ring with a green diamond to the singer and she did not hesitate for a second to display the piece through her Instagram account. Bennifer, as the couple is known worldwide, prepare the marriage and this is what is known about it.

MORE | Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: how their search for a home is going in exclusive areas of Los Angeles

Benifer’s marriage

“Jennifer will tell you that she is in no hurry to get married, but his friends think otherwise”, revealed a source close to the media couple to the magazine Us Weekly. “The truth is that if Ben wanted to push this as soon as this summer, he would be totally on board with it,” the insider added.

The source added that the film’s celebrity marry me52, “want the formalities to get out of the way so they can start their journey as husband and wife earlier than later”, and intends to have a great wedding that seals her love with the American actor.

“Definitely wants a spectacular celebration at some point and money won’t be an issue!” the source continued. “They are both committed to making this work and to taking whatever steps are necessary to respect each other’s boundaries and learn from their mistakes last time.”

Jennifer López and Ben Affleck began their relationship again in 2021. (Photo: Getty Images)

The love story of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first met in 2002 on the set of their movie Gigli while the singer of Jenny From the Block she was still married to Chris Judd . In June 2002, JLo filed for divorce from Judd, 52, and began publicly dating the actor. argus.

Affleck proposed to Lopez in November 2003. However, the couple called off their nuptials due to the “excessive media attention” just days before the wedding was supposed to take place in September 2003. By January 2004, they had officially parted ways.

The Maid in Manhattan actress married Mark Anthony later that same year, and Affleck began dating Jennifer Garner. They married the following June.

Although they both moved on, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez they continued to speak positively of each other in the press. In 2020, the actor from Gone Girl told The New York Times who thought JLo should have received an Oscar nomination for her role in hustlers.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been seen in public on several occasions. (Photo: Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)

Both Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez they had children after their breakup in the early 2000s. The actor share Jennifer Garner has three children: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, and the singer shares two children with Marc Anthony, 14-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian. Lopez and Anthony finalized their divorce in 2014, and Affleck and Garner announced their separation in 2015.

In 2021, the couple reconnected. JLo announced her second engagement to Ben Affleck through her newsletter On the JLo in April. “Saturday night, while I was in my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got down on one knee and proposed to me“, wrote. “It took me totally by surprise and I just looked into his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying to understand the fact that after 20 years this was happening again I was literally speechless and he said ‘is that a yes? ?’ I said ‘YES, of course it’s a YES.’”

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Jennifer Lopez: the time she experienced the worst shame in full concert