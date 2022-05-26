How to play Fortnite on GeForce NOW for free: all the details

GeForce NOW from nVidia allows us to play Fortnite in different devices such as Windows PC, macOS, iOS Safari, Android phones and tablets, Android TV, NVIDIA SHIELD TV, and even select LG TV models. In this news we tell you how to play fortnite with geforce now Y which devices are supported:

How to play Fortnite for free with GeForce NOW?

To play Fortnite with GeForce NOWwe must follow the following steps (assuming that we already have a previously created Fortnite/Epic Games account):

We create an account in GeForce NOW. There are three types of subscriptions: free, priority and RTX 3080 (here we have the details and differences). With the free account we are enough. We log in with our nVidia account in the GeForce NOW app or in a browser on a compatible device (Windows PC, macOS, Android, Android TV or LG TV have their own application, while for iPhone and iPad we need to enter via Safari browser; we can also use Chrome, and Edge browsers on PC and Android). We log in with our Fortnite account/EpicGames.

And that’s it; This is the entire process to be carried out. As Epic Games allows cross-platform progress through Fortnite accounts, all the skins and other cosmetic items that we have purchased in our game account will be available when we play via GeForce NOW.

Our colleague Fran Serrano mentioned in his review that “gaming experience (with touch controls) is good in a 5G network with 70 Mbps”. He also comments that free and priority accounts have a connection limit one and six hours straight, respectively. That is, the system “pulls” us after that game time, but we can reconnect on the spot without problems. However, this can be very annoying if we are in the middle of a game, so we have to manage our game time well.

Fortnite with GeForce NOW FAQ

Our progress in Fortnite on GeForce NOW carries over from other platforms if we have linked our Epic Games account with that of nVidia . This is done from the “Connected accounts” option in MY LIBRARY or from SETTINGS > CONNECTIONS > EPIC GAMES > CONNECT.

. This is done from the “Connected accounts” option in MY LIBRARY or from SETTINGS > CONNECTIONS > EPIC GAMES > CONNECT. All Fortnite game modes can be played on GeForce NOW on non-mobile and tablet devices . On Windows PC, macOS, Android TV, and NVIDIA SHIELD TV, all modes of Fortnite can be played via GeForce NOW Cloud, including Battle Royale, Zero Build, Impostors, Save the World, and Creative. On mobile and tablet devices, Save the World is not available.

. On Windows PC, macOS, Android TV, and NVIDIA SHIELD TV, all modes of Fortnite can be played via GeForce NOW Cloud, including Battle Royale, Zero Build, Impostors, Save the World, and Creative. On mobile and tablet devices, Save the World is not available. All devices are compatible with knobs PS4 DualShock Y PS5 Dual Sense from Sony, and xbox wireless controllers from Microsoft. In addition to these, depending on the device, additional controls from other manufacturers may be compatible.

GeForce NOW is one of the additional ways to play Fortnite, beyond the Epic Games Store on PC, or the game itself on consoles.

