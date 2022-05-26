Georgina Rodríguez, very serious, takes all eyes in Cannes

The Cannes Film Festival put on its best red carpet this Wednesday to welcome ElvisBaz Luhrmann’s film about the king of rock, starring the young American actor Austin Butler, who plays Elvis, accompanied by the Oscar-winning Tom Hanks, who plays his manager, ‘Colonel’ Parker, and the The legend’s own widow, Priscilla Presley.

Ricky Martin, Shakira or Kylie Minogue were some of the stars who attended the premiere, but it was Georgina Rodriguez, companion of the soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, the one who captured all eyes. And not only because of her spectacular Hollywood look, wearing a glittery dress created by Ali Karoui, but mainly because it was her first public appearance after the personal drama she has experienced with the Portuguese soccer player.

Enlarge Georgina Rodríguez has been seen by Cannes. PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA Getty

And it is that on April 18 her daughter Bella Esmeralda was born, but death occurred of the other twin who was waiting with Cristiano Ronaldo. A blow that made the model secluded, about which we hardly knew anything beyond a post shared on her social profiles.

“To those who are, to those who were, to those who wanted and could not beat who try, to those who without being it exercise as such, to those who have instinct, to those who decide not to be. To all of us creators of life and bonds: Happy day, moms”was pronounced for the first time on the occasion of Mother’s Day in an Instagram story.

Now, recovered after giving birth, the model appeared in Cannes with a tight black leather jumpsuit and capri pants. with which he has boasted of an enviable figure, although a halo of sadness could be detected on his face that he has not been able to get rid of throughout the day despite some forced smiles before the cameras. But Georgina has decided to resume her professional commitments and not shut herself in. Life goes on, even if it costs.