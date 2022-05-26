Eminem, Doja Cat, Maneskin and more, in the soundtrack of ‘Elvis’ | Film and Television

The biopic soundtrack Elvis It will be one of the great musical events of the year. The film based on the figure of the king of rock will be a tribute to his life both in images and in melodies due to the participation of a large part of the music industry, whatever its genre, which will participate in the project: Eminem, Doja Cat, Maneskins…

At the moment it has not transpired which will be the songs that each of these artists will perform as part of the BSO of the film whose premiere is just around the corner. The spectacular list of artists collaborating in the project also includes CeeLo Green, Stevie Nicks, Jack White, Tame Impala, Jazmine Sullivan…

The only song whose name, surname and sound is known has been Vegas by Doja Cat, which was featured in the previous trailer for the film and which uses a sample of the song Hound Dog that Elvis Presley popularized from Big Mama Thornton’s classic in the middle of the 20th century.

From the MET Gala we knew that Kacey Musgraves would also be part of the Elvis soundtrack thanks to the version he has made of Can’t help falling in love. Another of the surprising appearances will be that of Maneskins who will pay tribute to King Elvis Presley with the song If I dream.

We assumed that this adaptation would have a multitude of songs by the musician himself, but it seems that there will also be room for contributions from other artists, as is the case. And all very measured since Doja Cat has used a sample of the song dog which Elvis himself would turn into one of his first hits.

Nothing is going to be left to chance due to the presence of Baz Luhrman as director of the film that will star Austin Butler as a very young Elvis Presley in his initial relationship with Colonel Tom Parker who is played by Tom Hanks. More than 20 years of relationship between the musician and his representative that changed the history of music as we know it.

At the moment few more details are known about the soundtrack of the Elvis biopic except that it will be published the week before the premiere of the film in theaters around the world on June 24. This biopic also features Luhrmann as a screenwriter alongside Craig Pearce with whom he also shares production work with Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss. Andrew Mittman will executive produce the feature film.

Elvis will not be the first adaptation of one of the greatest figures in the history of music. With the same title, director John Carpenter was commissioned in 1979 to put a young Kurt Russell in the shoes of the Mississippi genius.