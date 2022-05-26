Emily Blunt: “I like that reckless and adventurous spirit of Lily Houghton, a scientist in a world of men”

After turning her latest premiere, A Quiet Place 2, into the most watched horror thriller of the pandemic, Emily Blunt falls in love with viewers with a adventure comedy that follows the tradition of classics like Indiana Jones, behind the green heart either Pirates of the Caribbean.

The film opens today, July 30, in theaters, and on the Disney+ platform. It is based on the Disney theme park ride of the same name, as it was at the time. Pirates of the Caribbean. Directed by the Spaniard Jaume Collet-Serra (The passenger) the film is produced by Walt Disney Pictures and promises to be the most watched premiere of the summer.

Emily BluntWalt Disney Pictures

Emily Blunt plays a determined scientist and explorer British woman who is as brilliant as she is fearless. Dr. Lily Houghton is moved not only by her ideals, but also by a tremendous desire to prove her worth in a world of adventurers in the interwar years, where an eminently masculine perspective on life predominates.

What attracts you to your character? I was impressed by both Lily’s determination and tenacity, as well as the fact that she was ahead of her time, as the film is set in 1917. There was a huge inequality between men and women and what was expected of her at that time. particular. But she didn’t fit into what was appropriate for her sex. Also, I found it incredibly funny. She is very reckless, independent and adventurous. Her spirit seemed admirable to me. What stands out about her? Lily is a doctor of botany. She wants to discover a special tree. She knows a lot about plants and is a tree that can be the key to heal all wounds. She could change the world, so she is determined to find it. When you first meet her, she is relegated to sitting with her secretaries because women are not allowed to hold important positions in the society that MacGregor is a part of. It is an anthropological society of adventurers and explorers. So she is relegated to lower positions and the men are the ones who make all the decisions.

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson in Jungle CruiseDisney

what’s up Jungle Cruise? It features a wild ride down the Amazon River with charismatic Captain Frank Wolff and Dr. Lily Houghton, an intrepid investigator. Lily travels from London to the Amazon jungle and enlists the questionable services of Frank to guide her down the river on La Quila, his dilapidated riverboat. Lily’s mission is to find an ancient tree with unprecedented healing powers that could change the future of medicine. In this epic quest, the unlikely couple must face all kinds of dangers and supernatural forces that lurk in the deceptive beauty of the lush tropical jungle. What did you think of the script when it came into your hands? I was captivated from the beginning, because I grew up seeing behind the green heart and Indiana Jones. As a child I watched those movies on a loop and loved them. They transported me to another world and I wanted to be part of that trip. And it seems to me that people have tried to recreate those adventures with very little success. When I read this script, it struck me straight to the heart because it was so nostalgic and felt so real at the same time. I was captivated by the spirit that distilled.

Jungle CruiseDisney

What led you to star in this film? Now is a good time for this film because we haven’t seen a project like this for a long time. It is a wonderful gift to the public all over the world. A gift that you can see with your family imbued with a spirit familiar yet nostalgic. In addition, it has a transcendent and real aspect. It is absolutely moving. And very funny. I don’t think anything like that has been done. It is a film that fits very well in the moment we are living. What is the tone of Jungle Cruise? It’s really exciting because there’s so much suspense, excitement and action. But it is also very deep and full of love and fun. So that thin line of all those elements that makes me think that it is an absolutely unique film. Jaume Collet-Serra is a Spanish director, from Barcelona, ​​in Hollywood, what was it like working with him? When I met Jaume, I sat down with him and he became the reason I agreed to make this film. He told me in his very Spanish style that this movie is only about love. And I told him that I love romantic people. You need a romantic person to direct this movie. Jaume has great emotional depth. He is very competent. And tremendously determined. He has an overflowing energy and that is something very necessary to make a film of this scale. It is a very demanding film with many elements. What were the most risky scenes of the shoot? Lily is such a reckless character that her action sequences are never easy. She dives in head first and then starts to think when she already has her head under the water. There was a lot of room for humor and for things to go wrong so nothing was easy or very well planned. She was very human. The goal is for the viewer to imagine that she is living that situation. She is not an action heroine. She is so brave that she doesn’t realize that she is going straight off the cliff. There were a lot of scenes with cables, with things falling, with landings on something that ends up saving your life. That kind of things. And she also packs a punch. How would you define Jungle Cruise, in one word? Magic.