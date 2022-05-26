Barcelona gives Real Madrid a new win to access the final of the Copa de la Reina

Barcelona adds a sixth victory over Real Madrid this season to dispute the final of the Copa de la Reina.

This Wednesday, the Barcelona Y real Madrid defined the second finalists of the Queen’s Cup. The culés got the pass after a new win against the meringues with a score of 4-0.

This was the sixth confrontation between both teams so far this season, with five Clásicos won by the Barcelona. The culés arrived with record figures by adding 30 victories in the Iberdrola League and only two defeats in the Women’s UEFA Champions League before him wolfsburg in the semi-final second leg and against lyonsfall that made them lose the dream of lifting the European trophy for the second time in a row.

The team of Jonathan Giraldez controlled from minute one the game against real Madridshowing that they would not allow a downturn after losing the Champions League. The first dangerous play was Rolfo from a corner kick, a shot that ended up taking Mass.

real Madrid wanted to surprise minutes later with Athena in an intense start by both teams, however, the culés did not take long to gain possession of the ball and left the merengue team with little chance.

Barcelona thrashed Real Madrid and reached the final of the Copa de la Reina. Twitter: @fcbfemeni

Oshola Y Alexia Putellas they hurt the real Madrid with their dangerous arrivals, but they couldn’t hit the shots on goal to open the scoring. The goal came at minute 18, after a great play by Putellas down the right wing that ended up finishing Lieke Mertensbeing the first goal of the Dutch player in the Queen’s Cup.

After the first goal of the Catalans, the real Madrid he sank under pressure from his rival and had several difficulties at the start. Thus, the team Alberto Toril he was waiting for the counterattack to do damage to the Barcelona.

Barcelona he only needed two minutes of the second half to increase the score thanks to Aitana. Minutes later, for 52, Marion headed in a corner kick to make it 3-0 against Real Madrid.

Barcelona continued his rule over real Madrid with key plays Aitana Y Osholaplayer who put the fourth on the scoreboard at minute 75 of the match.

With this result, Barcelona joins the grand finale of the queen’s cupwhere he will face the Sporting de Huelvaset that got its pass by eliminating Granadilla Tenerife thanks to a goal Patri Ojeda. The team led by Anthony Toledo was the surprise of the tournament by eliminating the Atletico Madrid in eighths and Madrid Women’s Football Club in the quarterfinals of the competition.