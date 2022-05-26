After 19 years, Ellen DeGeneres says goodbye to her television show

There is no period of time that will not pass. After almost 19 years on the air and 3,200 programs, this Thursday, May 26, one of the most popular and iconic talk shows on the internet comes to an end. television American: The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

It was last year when the also comedian Ellen DeGeneres confirmed the news in an interview with the newspaper The Hollywood Reporterafter the Daily Mail assured that the show’s days were numbered due to lack of rating.

In the talk, Ellen assured that the real reason had nothing to do with audience issues, and simply said: “When you are a creative person, you need to be constantly challenged and as good as this program is and as fun as It’s, it’s not a challenge for me anymore.”

However, it was through his social media, where he was honest with his more than 120 million followers. “Two years ago I signed a contract for three more years and I always knew, in my heart, that season 19 would be my last. 19 is a great number. First of all, the 19th amendment gives women the right to vote (…) also, in the periodic table, 19 is the atomic number of Potassium. You may be wondering, why have I decided to end in season 19? The truth is that I always trust my instinct and my instinct told me ‘it’s time’”, she wrote in the description of a video.

The concept of the famous program was to have special guests of international stature, ranging from former presidents of the United States such as Barack Obama, to singers and celebrities like Paul McCartney, Jennifer Garner, Channing Tatum, Serena Williams, Zac Efron, Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo, Gwen Stefani, David Letterman, Diane Keaton, Kim Kardashian, Penelope Cruz, Britney Spears, and President Joe Biden, just to mention some, who were interviewed by DeGeneres and touched on current issues until putting them in check and performing fun dynamics.

In this latest installment, there will be a stellar participation of Jennifer Aniston to dismiss the broadcast.

The evolution of the program

The Show broadcast on NBC News, marked a before and after of the televisionand Ellen herself, was in charge of summarizing it.

“When we started this show, in 2003, the iPhone did not exist. The social media they didn’t exist. Gay marriage was not legal. We watched the world change, sometimes for the better, sometimes not. But no matter what, my goal was always for the show to be a place where we could all come together and laugh for an hour. Being invited into their lives has been the greatest privilege of my life and has brought me incredible joy. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you,” she wrote.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show He has also been nominated for an Emmy on 171 occasions, of which he won 61 statuettes. It is estimated that it had more than 2.5 million viewers, without adding those who follow its content on Youtube and other international platforms.

But in 18 years, not everything has been hunky-dory. In 2020, many allegations about DeGeneres’ off-air conduct came to light.

It all started with a former employee of the driverwho denounced abuse and harassment from Ellen, who every day gave her workers a list of complaints about what they had done wrong the day before, from serving food on the wrong plate to not having the coffee with milk as much foam as she liked, according to what the former worker told the Daily Mail.

On behalf of Ellen, her representatives assured that this was completely false, without giving more details.