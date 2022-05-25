with fluo jumpsuit and platinum hair she is the queen of style

Gigi Hadid is about to debut on Netflix: she will be among the new protagonists of the Next in Fashion series dedicated to fashion. On social media she gave a preview of the preparations, enchanting the public with a bold fluo outfit.

A new edition of Next in Fashionthe series dedicated to fashion which has reached its second season and which this year lands on Netflix. Of course, in Italy it has never been particularly famous but, considering the fact that it will arrive on the well-known streaming platform, it is not excluded that in the coming months it will become very popular. The biggest novelty of this new edition is the presence of Gigi Hadid, who replaces Alexa Chung in running alongside Tan France. On her social networks, the model documented part of her preparations, showing herself in a glamorous and colorful version next to her colleague: this is what she wore.

Who signed Gigi Hadid’s fluo jumpsuit

There is only one month left until the launch of the new edition of Next in Fashion and Gigi Hadid is preparing for the debut on Netflix. On social media, she announced that she can’t wait for everyone to get to know the talented stylists competing, even if it could only be her look that attracted her attention. The model dared with colors, appearing super gritty in fluo green. She wore an Elizabeth Sulcer jumpsuit, a “second skin” model that wrapped her silhouette to scream, with drapes on the décolleté, a maxi belt in the same color around the waist and “built-in” gloves. To top it all off, she chose an eye-catching crystal necklace, a rigid model that added a sparkling and rock touch to the fluorescent total outfit.

Gigi Hadid with very blond hair at Next in Fashion

It was her hair that made the difference in Gigi Hadid’s look. We have always been used to seeing her with golden hair or at most red but for some time now this part of her has changed register. For several months, the top has been sporting a very light platinum blonde and in the preview shot of Next in Fashion she has shown that she has not given up even for the debut on Netflix. The particular thing is that she goes perfectly with the fluo jumpsuit, making the outfit even more original and futuristic. In short, Hadid is absolutely ready for her first time as a presenter and certainly she will not disappoint the expectations of fashion lovers.