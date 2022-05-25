Who is Kate Moss, the model who will testify in the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard? – The financial

This Wednesday, the defamation trial they face Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will have a very special witness: Kate Moss, ex-partner of the actor. His participation generates a lot of expectation, since Depp’s legal team had been waiting for this opportunity.

According to international media such as the magazine People and the diary Dailymailsources close to the actor Pirates of the Caribbean have confirmed that Moss will speak in court in FairfaxVirginia, through a video link, since it was mentioned by Amber during one of her statements that Depp was violent with Moss while they were dating, in the 1990s.

Who is Kate Moss?

Katherine Ann Mossbetter known as Kate Moss, is a british supermodel who is currently 48 years old, works with brands such as Mango and collaborates with different brands of clothing, makeup and accessories; what’s more, owns her own modeling agency.

Moss It was discovered in 1988 by Sarah Daukas. (founder of the Storm modeling agency) when she was 14 years old at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

With only 15 years, debuted at London Fashion Week hand in hand with the Gibraltarian designer John Galliano, and from then on he began to be present on various catwalks in cities such as Paris.

After a few years it began to gain popularity thanks to the firm Calvin Klein included her to star in his advertising campaign obsessionin 1993. His physique was far from the aesthetic canons established at the time, which is why he caught the attention of several companies.

Throughout his career he has worked for firms such as Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, Chanel, Missoni, David Yurman, Longchamp, Mango, Rimmel, Vogue Eyewear Y TopShop. His last works were with the brands Burberry Y Dior.

It also has a short facet as an actress having acted in the special year-end chapter of Blackadder playing the role of Lady Marion of Sherwood. She also participated in the video of the band The White Stripes entitled I just don’t know what to do myself.

How was the relationship between Johnny Depp and Kate Moss?

Kate Moss and Johnny Depp began dating in 1994 and ended their relationship in 1998 due to work commitments of both. They were one of the most popular couples at the time, and their breakup was felt by thousands of their followers.

Moss has briefly commented on what that relationship was like, in 2012 telling Vanity Fair: “There’s no one who’s really been able to take care of me. Johnny did it for a while.”

Their romance was not free of scandalsWell, in 1994 there were reports of a fight at the Hotel Mark in New York which ended with Depp’s arrest, although the charges were dropped he had to pay the hotel more than two thousand dollars in damages and stay away from the problems for half a year, according to People magazine.