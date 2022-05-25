Transfers Liga MX 2022. Toluca will sign Andrés Mosquera de León

Jonathan Collazo

Mexico City / 05.25.2022 15:20:24





Bet on what you already know. That seems to be the formula Ignatius Ambriz will implement in his second tournament with Toluca after a resounding failure in Clausura 2022, where they did not even reach the Repechage. Already with the ultimatum sung in the Mexican capital, the coach will add a second old acquaintance of the Leónwhere he was champion on the bench.

The first was Jean Meneses and now it is the center back Andres Mosquerawho will arrive at the scarlet team after five years in Guanajuato with the Fiera, with which he added 163 games, more than a thousand minutes, four goals, 18 warnings and one expulsion since the 2017 Apertura. Together with Nacho Ambriz they were champions of Guard1anes 2020.

The Colombian defender arrived in the Liga MX in the summer market of 2017, from Independiente de Medellín, a club in which he managed to win two First Division championships in 2006 and 2010 and the Red Devils will be the second squad in our football for the 32-year-old footballer.

Transfers from Toluca for Apertura 2022

To the imminent announcement of Mosquera and the confirmed arrival of the Chilean Meneses, we must add Sebastian Saucedo and Tiago Volpi. The midfielder left the Pumas to join the Choriceros, while the Brazilian goalkeeper returns to Mexico, where he put down roots and became a figure with Querétaro, with whom he reached the Final in 2015 along with Ronaldinho.

And another ex from León -now with Pachuca- who could reach Toluca is Fernando Navarrowhom Ambriz knows perfectly well and would serve to offer variants on the right wing or midfield.

Those who go to Hell

