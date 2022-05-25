Trailer of Finch, the new science fiction movie from Apple TV + with Tom Hanks

The Coronavirus pandemic has caused many films to not see their premieres in theaters, being released directly on streaming services. One of them is fincha new science fiction film which will premiere exclusively in the catalog of AppleTV+.

Directed by Miguel Sapochnik (House of the Dragon, Altered Carbon, True Detective), the film revolves around Finch, one of the last survivors in a post-apocalyptic land who creates a robot named Jeff in order to keep his dog company once time he dies.

To carry out his plan successfully, Finch will have to teach robot Jeff the values ​​of love, friendship and the meaning of human life. In this way, little by little Jeff’s behavior becomes more similar to that of a human being.

After knowing the official Finch poster a few days ago, Apple TV + has released the first finch trailerwhich you can take a look at in the following video.

Finch’s cast is headed by the actors Tom Hanks (Pinocchio, Elvis, Big World News), Laura Harris (The Starling, Warning), Caleb Landry-Jones (Nitram, The Outpost), samira wley (Latest news in Yuba County, Equal), Skeet Ulrich (Riverdale, #Freerayshawn) and lora martinez (Army of the dead, Those who wish my death).

The Finch movie will land in the Apple TV + catalog starting on November 5, 2021. Meanwhile, here we recommend some movies and series for which it is worth giving Apple TV + a try.