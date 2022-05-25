Total Film and Fandango Released New Images of Chris Hemsworth as Thor Odinson and Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor/Jane Foster in the Movie Thor: Love and Thunder

Mighty Thor/Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) and Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022). Image: Total Film Twitter (@totalfilm).

Almighty gods in the world of the PAPER HEROES!. Yesterday, Monday, Marvel Studios presented the new official trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder (Thor: Love and Thunder, 2022). Total Film and Fandango posted new images on Twitter of Chris Hemsworth as Thor Odinson and Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor/Jane Foster in the sequel to Thor (2011), Thor: The Dark World (Thor: A Dark World, 2013) and Thor: Ragnarök (2017).

Writer and director Taika Waititi (who plays the Kronan warrior Korg through motion capture), spoke in an interview with Total Film (https://www.gamesradar.com/uk/thor-love-and-thunder- taika-waititi-mighty-thor/?utm_campaign=socialflow) on Jane’s story and the closeness to Jason Aaron’s The Mighty Thor comics: “We got pretty attached to Jane’s story and what happened to Jane…because that He was a big influence on the movie. We’re trying to take the best parts of it.”

He continued: “And also, it’s really funny, the idea that Thor has Stormbreaker, this big axe, and now his hammer is back and it’s in someone else’s hands. It is no longer his hammer. It is the idea that someone is taking his place. I think a lot of fans will potentially assume, ‘Oh, okay, this is the passing of the torch’… I’m not aware of any plans Marvel has for the future, but I don’t think that’s the case.”

According to Fandango (https://www.fandango.com/movie-news/2022-summer-movie-preview-exclusive-images-from-this-seasons-must-see-movies-754560), Thor: Love and Thunder is one of the movies we must see in the summer.

Set in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), it co-stars Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Sean Gunn as Kraglin Obfonteri, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot, Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket Raccoon, and Russell Crowe as Zeus. Release date: July 8, 2022.

Synopsis: The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced: a search for inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields her magical hammer, Mjölnir, like Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to unravel the mystery of the Butcher God’s revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

Dates of the upcoming movies in the Marvel Studios MCU: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November 11, 2022), Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (February 17, 2023), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5, 2023), The Marvels (July 28, 2023) , Fantastic Four (no date announced), Blade (no date announced), untitled sequel to Deadpool (no date announced), untitled sequel to Captain America (no date announced), untitled sequel Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (no date announced), untitled Mutants movie (no date announced).

Marvel Studios series on Disney+: Ms. Marvel (June 8, 2022), She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes, August 17, 2022), Untitled Halloween Special (October 2022), The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (December 2022), I Am Groot (2022), Secret Invasion (No Date Announced), Armor Wars (No Date Announced), Untitled Wakanda Series (No Date Announced), Loki Season 2 (No Date Announced announced), Echo (2023), Agatha: House of Harkness (no date announced), Spider-Man: Freshman Year (no date announced), Marvel Zombies (no date announced), untitled Destin series Daniel Cretton (no date announced ), Daredevil reboot (no date announced), untitled Nova series (no date announced).

Mighty Thor/Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) and Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022). Image: Fandango Twitter (@Fandango).

The band Guns N’ Roses performing the song Sweet Child o’ Mine, included in the album Appetite For Destruction (1987) and in the first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder (2022).

