theatrical release and the cast

In addition to the protagonist who is inflaming Italy with the Future Nostalgia Tourthere is a Dua Lipa actress in Barbiethe film inspired by the famous character Mattel directed by Greta Gerwig.

The pop star in Italy with the Nostalgia Tour

These days the voice of Break My Heart is in Italy for 3 European stages of the Future Nostalgia Tour. Tonight, Wednesday 25 May, it will be at Milan for the first of the two evenings at the Mediolanum Forum in Assago.

The encore in the Milanese city will be tomorrow, Thursday 26 Mayto then close with the dates in our country Saturday 28 May at the Unipol Arena in Bologna.

The Nostalgia Tour by Dua Lipa takes its name from the second album Future Nostalgia (2020), which includes hit singles such as the aforementioned Break My Heart, Physical, Levitating And Hallucinate. In the last year Dua Lipa has also duet with Miley Cyrus in Prisoner.

Prisoner is part of the latest album by Miley Cyrus, Plastic Hearts (2020), but was also included in the Moonlight Edition from Future Nostalgia.

Dua Lipa actress in Barbie

The new film by Greta Gerwig – formerly directed by Little Women (2019) and Lady Bird (2017) – will be released in US theaters on July 21, 2023. For the moment it is not known the role that will be played by Dua Lipa in Barbie.

The protagonist who will play the role of the popular Mattel character is Margot Robbie. The cast includes Ryan Gosling (in the part of Ken), America Ferrera, Simu Liu And Kate McKinnon.

The plot of Barbie has not yet been revealed, but according to the first rumors it is one romantic comedy. For Dua Lipa, actress in Barbieis a very busy year: in addition to Future Nostalgia Tourthe pop star is working on his third album in the studio whose release date is not known.

Read on at optimagazine.com