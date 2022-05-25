The Toretto family grows! Rita Moreno joins the saga of Fast and Furious

Family is the most important thing in the saga of Fast and furioustherefore, in the tenth action film, the actress Rita Moreno will be added as one more member of the nucleus, whose role will be to represent the protagonist’s grandmother.

The departure of the exluchador and actor, Dwayne Johnsonn, of the next Fast and Furious movie left a huge gap for fans of the franchise. However, the loss brought with it the participation of a great actress like Rita Moreno.

According to a video published by the same actor Vin Dieselwho personifies the protagonist Torettothe 70-year-old artist will play Dominic’s grandmother.

“I have always dreamed of working with Rita Moreno and the fact that she is going to play my grandmother makes my soul smile. I am very lucky,” Vin Diesel commented in the video.

Who is Rita Moreno?

Rita Moreno, actress, singer and dancer, is originally from Puerto Rico. When she was little her mother and she moved to New York. In “The Big Apple,” it was where she cemented her acting career by landing her first roles on Broadway.

From her young age, the artist showed a great talent for musicals, which led her to win her first Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe for best supporting actress, when she played Anita in the film ‘Love without barriers’.

Also, she was awarded a Tony Award for her participation in the play ‘Ritz’ and an Emmy for Best Actress in an American Television Series ‘The Rockford Files’.

Rita Moreno is an actress respected throughout the entertainment industry, which generates uncertainty about how her participation in a fictional film in which car races reach space will be.

When is the next installment of Fast and Furious released?

If there are no setbacks, the tenth film in the Fast and Furious saga called ‘Fast X’ It will premiere on May 19, 2023.

It is also speculated that Jason Momoa, Daniela Melchior or Brie Larson will participate in the new film, under the management of the new director. louis leterrierafter the departure of justin lin.

