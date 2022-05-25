the sample gain is stratospheric

It is the most famous “flea” in the world. We are obviously talking about the Argentine champion Lionel Messi.

In this article we will try to tell his football and private history and to understand what astronomical figures the Paris Saint Germain player earns.

Leo Messi is for many the best footballer of all time. A statement that, as always happens in these cases, causes much discussion, in fact there are those who prefer Maradona, who Pele, who Ronaldo, who Di Stefano… But Argentine talent is certainly in the Olympus of football.

A frail physique, subjected to a lot of care, did not stop him from becoming a football legend

The talent of Rosario’s boy had immediately appeared crystalline since he was a child but what aroused doubts was his very frail physique that could have prevented him from becoming the phenomenon that we all admire today. In fact at 11 he came to him diagnosed with hypopituitarism, a problem of growth. But the Barcelona managers have always believed in him, they brought him, with the whole family, to the Catalan capital and also followed him from a medical point of view throughout his adolescence. And of course they saw us very well!

His career is indeed exceptional. With the Albiceleste shirt, he was vice world champion in 2014 and of South America in 2007, 2015 and 2016. He finally became champion of South America in 2021. To this must be added the victory of the Olympic gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Games.

Of a very different level are the claims with his stellar Barcelona (probably one of the best teams of all time). With the Catalan shirt, he won 10 Spanish Championshipsi (in 2005, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019), 7 King’s Cups (in 2009, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2021), 8 Spanish Super Cups (in 2005, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016 and 2018), 4 UEFA Champions League, 4 Champions League (in 2006, 2009, 2011, 2015), 3 Uefa Super Cups (in 2009, 2011, 2015) and 3 World Club Championships (in 2009, 2011, 2015).

In total he posted on the bulletin board 34 titles which make him the most successful footballer in the history of Barça. A story interrupted in 2021 when he did not renew with Barcelona (he had reached the end of his contract) and signed with Paris Saint Germain.

The seven “Golden Balls”, a hardly equal record

All these victories and the amount of goals he made in his career led him to win well 7 times the prestigious “Golden Ball“. Twice UEFA has awarded him the title of “Best Player in Europe”.

The numbers speak for themselves so far the “Flea” has scored 758 goals in 957 games. He is in 3rd place in the all-time scorers table, behind only his historical rival Cristiano Ronaldo (785 goals, in 1070 games) and Josef Bican (820 goals in 528 games). Data that obviously are still evolving since both Messi and Ronaldo are active players.

Messi was the top scorer in La Liga (he is called “pichichi”) five times from 2010 to 2018, but he also won the top scorer ranking four times in the Copa del Re, five times in the Champions League once at the 2011 Club World Cup. five times the “Golden Boot”, including one, in 2011-12, with as many as 50 goals.

In short, we are talking about truly stellar numbers that can hardly be equaled at least in the near future.

A very quiet private life: married to Antonella, he has three children

Leo got married on 1 July 2017 with Antonella Roccuzzo, his girlfriend forever: in fact they have known each other since they were 5 years old (she is the cousin of his best friend). Her private life has always been very quiet, practically without gossip.

Antonella is the daughter of an entrepreneur, she too is a native of Rosario, but from the surname we understand her Calabrian origins. The two have three children: Thiago, Mateo and Ciro.

He loves sleeping, dancing Cumbia and listening to Ramazzotti

The exultation that Messi makes after a goal, that is to say with fingers and eyes pointing to the sky, represents a dedication to grandmother Celiawho died in 1998 and who was a key person throughout her childhood.

The flea loves to sleep very muchoften stays in bed for up to ten hours. He also loves the typical early afternoon siesta.

Contrary to what many believe, it was not Maradona, his idol when he was a child. The “flea” instead loved Pablo Aimar, an Argentine midfielder who played in Valencia.

Cumbia, a typically South American sound reminiscent of salsa, is his favorite musical genre. He is a fan of “La Banda del Tigre Ariel”; among the singers he loves most there is also ours Eros Ramazzotti.

The stratospheric earnings also certified by “Forbes”

According to the prestigious business magazine “Forbes”, the Argentine footballer earns 4€ 5 million off the pitch. “Forbes” in an article also reports that Messi earns 62 million euros in the fieldwhich is the highest earning in the world of football.

The bulk of Messi’s income comes from his contract with PSG, which he moved to last summer. In fact, he has a 35 million euro contract plus bonuses from the commercial exploitation of image rights. In short, the “Flea” is stellar both in the field and in the bank!