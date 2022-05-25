The sad Spanish narration of the moment in which Checo Pérez gave his place to Verstappen

Antonio Lobato went viral for his melancholic narration when Checo Pérez gave up his place to Verstappen at the Spanish GP.

Sergio Perez He was one of the main protagonists of the Spanish Grand Prixbecause he added a moment of emotion and tension to the race at the moment he met Max Verstappen on the Barcelona circuit, as he received the instruction to give up his position to him on two occasions.

The most painful came on lap 48, when Czech led the GP and ahead of the intense rhythm that his teammate projectedwho took advantage of his new tires and a different strategy for the team to argue that “it would not have been an even fight”.

Although Christian Horner Y Hugh Bird They explained that these were different strategies and that it was not necessary to risk, the action was not interpreted in the best way around the world, so one of the stories that framed the moment went viral on social networks.

Checo Pérez let Max Verstappen pass to avoid contact by team orders (Photo: REUTERS/Albert Gea)

It is the transmission of DAZN in Spain, commanded by the famous commentator Antonio Lobatowho recounted the moment in a melancholy way as it was a team decision.

The moment went viral on social networks thanks to an edition of TikTok that put sad music and a compendium of phrases where a recognition of the career of Czechemphasis was placed on the controversial decision of Red Bull and where they explained that the Mexican could win the race.

“I imagine that he will do it in a notorious way (letting Verstappen pass)”, commented Lobato, later receiving the support of former Spanish driver Pedro de la Rosa: “So that everyone can see”.

While the viral video continued with depressive music, Lobato added: “Well, everyone has been able to see it and everyone has also seen, Checo, that you have made an impressive runso you can be very proud of what you’ve done.”

“We see Checo Pérez arriving, great job by the Mexican. What a great prize you have been able to win!”, Sentenced the Spanish commentator when he crossed the finish line in Spain.

Sergio Pérez concluded the Spanish GP in second place, only behind Max Verstappen (Photo: REUTERS/Nacho Doce)

And it is that the man from Jalisco showed himself defiant to his team on two occasions for the instructions: the first, for not allowing him the opportunity to “pass” Verstappen and thus get past Russell quickly. And the second, after his team ordered him to give up the lead to the Dutchman.

Given this, Pérez asked his team “speak later”, not without first congratulating his teammate and the red bull team for their work in the heart-pounding race experienced in the Circuit Barcelona-Catalunya.

The start of the sixth phase of the season was favorable for both Red Bulls: while Verstappen was placed behind charles leclerc (ferrari), Czech stood behind George Russell (Mercedes Benz) whose defense figured as a real challenge to overcome.

but a skid He put Verstappen in fourth position immediately overtaken by Pérez, who was still fighting to overtake Russell. On instructions from the team, the man from Jalisco “let pass” his partner.

Formula One F1 – Spanish Grand Prix – Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, ​​Spain – May 22, 2022 Second placed Sergio Perez of Red Bull celebrates on the podium alongside first placed Max Verstappen of Red Bull after the race REUTERS/Nacho Doce

However, the British thwarted the Dutchman’s repeated attempts to take second place from him, for which Max entered boxes for DRS review. Subsequently, Pérez also went to change tires, starting in fourth place behind Verstappen.

Despite this, Max was still struggling to break through Russell’s defence. It was then that Pérez asked Red Bull to “get him out of the way”, in such a way as to achieve overtake Russell “faster”.

“Get Max out of the way so I can overtake faster (…) Why don’t you let me pass? I have better tires, I can go faster,” she questioned.

Even with the obvious complications of the current world champion for moving up in position, the red bull team rejected the Mexican’s request and, instead, instructed him stay close to your partner.

— You have a different strategy than Max. If it’s faster, let it go – ordered Red Bull.

— It’s unfair but it’s okay – answered the man from Jalisco, who complied with the order and, with it, went to second place, which he kept until the end of the competition.

